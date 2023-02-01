Pianist Robert Thies Performs at the Tower on Valentine’s Day

(Robert Thies)

On February 14 world-renowned Pianist Robert Thies will make his much-awaited return to Bend, presenting a concert for High Desert Chamber Music’s 15th anniversary season at the Tower Theatre at 8pm.

We spoke recently with Robert to learn more about him and the program he’ll be presenting.

Robert decided to pursue a music career when in his late teens, a number of things coalesced to tell him that a life in music was his clear path. Studying Rachmaninoff’s 2nd Concerto and Schumann’s Fantasy in C, op 17 were formative musical experiences. That music captured him like none other previously, and it didn’t release him from its grip. He knew by age 17 that music was his pursuit.

For his concert on Valentine’s Day, Robert will be performing several pieces that he learned when he was younger and that made such an impact. The three movements of Beethoven’s Pathétique Sonata are so different and fulfill so many contrasting moods and includes the incredibly beautiful and moving second movement, perhaps made famous in popular culture as the inspiration for Billy Joel’s This Night. Brahms’ A Major Intermezzo is a love letter, looking back on his life, one full of yearning and unrequited love. Debussy’s works are quite different from each other – one is reflective, depicting nature’s wonder and all forms of water, while the other is so illustrative, expressive, and one of the most passionate works Debussy had ever written. The small sampling of Rachmaninoff is to represent another of his favorite composers. His music is so emotional and transports the performer and audiences alike. Robert will be ending the program with a solo piano arrangement Gershwin made himself of his beloved Rhapsody in Blue.

Robert is excited to share this program with music fans in Central Oregon. During our interview, he made it clear that he simply adores Bend. As he said, “It’s such a beautiful city, and I have always treasured my visits there. I like the relative smallness of the town as compared to my life in Los Angeles. The natural beauty of Central Oregon is so unique and welcoming. I love just sitting by the river that runs through the town. The people are so warm and inviting because they’re happy!”

You can hear Robert Thies at the next event in the High Desert Chamber Music Concert Series. Please plan to join us on Tuesday, February 14, at 8:00pm at the Tower Theatre in Downtown Bend. Concert-goers will receive a rose and custom treat from Goody’s Chocolates. This concert is brought to you by the German Master Tech. Tickets are available through High Desert Chamber Music by phone or online. Come hear the music!

HighDesertChamberMusic.com