DCAA Artist of the Month Shireen Gastineau

((Left) Loved by Shireen Gastineau (right) Festival Garden of Colors by Shireen Gastineau)

In the dynamic realm of art, Shireen Gastineau stands out as a symbol of creativity and commitment. Honored as the Artist of the Month by the Dry Canyon Arts Association, Gastineau’s work is a stunning fusion of the tranquil beauty of nature and her artistic vision. Her talent was recently recognized when her delightful painting of Santa was featured on the cover of Cascade A&E Magazing and the DCAA December Newsletter, bringing a festive touch to the art community. This interview delves into Gastineau’s journey, uncovering her passion for painting, the natural world inspirations, and the steadfast dedication shaping her artistic path.

Gastineau’s artistry is deeply rooted in her childhood experiences during the 70s and 80s, marked by a diverse upbringing. Her parents encouraged independence and a connection with nature. Her father’s adventurous spirit led the family from Los Angeles to the natural landscapes of Hawaii and Grants Pass’s mountains. These early experiences instilled in her a love for the outdoors and a desire to infuse her art with whimsical and emotional elements drawn from nature.

Gastineau employs unique methods in her artwork, particularly in Photo Art or Digital Art Photography, where she layers multiple images to create depth and texture. She avoids standard filters, preferring to add originality to her work. In painting, she embraces bold colors and intricate details. Her art predominantly features nature, but she has recently ventured into painting portraits of people and animals, constantly challenging herself and nurturing her creativity.

Describing her creative process, Gastineau speaks of how she begins with an image that holds special meaning or memory. She combines various images, akin to assembling a puzzle, to create a cohesive artwork. Her painting process is meticulous, often starting with sketches and color notes before moving to digital layering and actual painting. This methodical approach reflects her deep engagement with each piece she creates.

While inspired by the old masters and her peers, Gastineau consciously avoids comparing her work with others, fearing it might hinder her unique style and confidence. Instead, she draws inspiration from her outdoor adventures. Juggling a nursing career and raising two sons, Gastineau has faced significant challenges in dedicating time to her art. She has overcome these by self-teaching through various resources and constant experimentation. She also addresses the challenge of gaining recognition for her photo-based art, which is often overshadowed by traditional painting.

Gastineau’s advice to emerging artists is to immerse themselves in art daily, explore different forms, and appreciate the value of craft projects in their artistic development. She stresses the importance of a supportive network, crediting her family and friends for their encouragement. Her upcoming projects are diverse, including exhibitions, a mural commission, and an art class. She also plans to explore art therapy, using art to facilitate emotional healing and expression.

The Dry Canyon Arts Association has played a crucial role in Gastineau’s art journey, providing platforms like the Lend Me Your Walls program and art shows for showcasing her work. She appreciates the feedback from visitors and the support from volunteers and board members.

Gastineau shares that her pieces “Spring & Winter” and “Calm Waters” hold special significance, each tied to profound personal experiences. The recent recognition of her “Santa” painting on the cover of Cascades A&E stands out as a particularly proud moment, symbolizing her artistic achievements and the emotional connection she fosters through her art.

To current and prospective members of the Dry Canyon Arts Association, she advises sharing their unique works, supporting fellow artists, and maintaining self-belief even during challenging times. Her message is one of perseverance and solidarity within the artistic community.

In conclusion, Shireen Gastineau’s interview reveals a multifaceted artist whose life and work are deeply intertwined with nature, emotion, and a relentless pursuit of artistic growth. Her journey serves as an inspiration, showcasing the power of passion, dedication, and the support of a community in the vibrant world of art.

