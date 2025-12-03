December First Friday Gallery Events & New Exhibit Openings

BEND // OLD MILL

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133

bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members or the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/library

COCC Unveils Bare Limbs Art Show

Central Oregon Community College is showing its winter art exhibition, Bare Limbs, a collection of fine art photography by Breezy Winters, from December 15 to March 16 at the Bend campus’s Barber Library Rotunda Gallery, with a reception from 4-5:30pm on Wednesday, January 14. This is free and open to the public.

“Bare Limbs is an emotional landscape of all the facets of being a mother, wife and woman,” said the artist in a statement. “We create life, step through a rite of passage through trauma, sustain life, nurture, work, pour out and give entirely of ourselves. This is for all women to help remind you that you are not alone, you are amazing in all the abilities you have been given, and most importantly bring light and affirmation to all your struggles.”

A fine arts instructor at COCC, where she teaches darkroom photography, digital photography and professional portfolio, Winters is a graduate of Lake Tahoe Community College, and earned both a bachelor’s in visual journalism and a master of fine arts in fine art photography from the Brooks Institute.

For Rotunda Gallery hours of operation, visit cocc.edu/library. For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

The Grove

921 NW Mt. Washington Dr.

The Grove presents the work of Shana Laursen. Working in a variety of mediums and styles, Laursen creates pieces in acrylic, encaustic, mixed media, pastel, printmaking and soft pastel. She explores wildlife and protected spaces and looks to represent deeper truths about the world, relationships and an elusive universal spirit. Laursen hopes to inspire viewers a stewardship and a collective commitment to preservation. She believes the environmental challenges we face are complex and urgent and the images we conserve remain filled with hope, beauty and possibility.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Joe Feddersen: Earth, Water, Sky Career Retrospective continues through January 18, 2026. Place is at the heart of everything artist Joe Feddersen creates. Plateau imagery, such as mountains and animals, is juxtaposed with chain-link fences, high-voltage towers, and power lines. Indigenous themes and contemporary life intertwine on baskets, prints, ceramics and glass. The exhibition shares close to 100 pieces from Feddersen’s (b. 1953, Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation) prolific career. Joe Feddersen: Earth, Water, Sky encompasses four decades of his career, from wall-sized installations to miniatures and baskets.

Continuing through February 15, 2026: Hollow and Still: Photographs Following Fire by David Paul Bayles. In September 2020, the Holiday Farm Fire, driven by fierce east winds, burned 173,000 acres along the forested McKenzie River canyon in the Cascades of Oregon. Continuing a year-long exhibition series that focuses on the emotional impact of wildfire, Hollow and Still brings together a special collection of photographs from acclaimed photographer David Paul Bayles, one of the first to capture images following the fire.

Soil Alive, continuing through March 29, 2026. From dry and sandy to slimy and wet, many types of soils exist in the High Desert. But all healthy soils have one important thing in common: they form the foundation of the West’s ecosystems. Dive underground to explore the hidden world of soil. This family-friendly exhibit takes visitors on a subterranean journey to encounter mycorrhizal networks, burrowing animals, and microscopic organisms. With hands-on features and digital interactives, Soil Alive! will excite visitors to explore the universe below our feet.

New exhibit, Drawn West, explores the history and art of promoting the American West; delving into a century of salesmanship, when artists and cartographers alike crafted an image of the West that depicted both fact and fiction. In a visually engaging exhibition featuring 50-plus maps, artworks and advertisements from the Museum’s extensive collections, Drawn West: A History of Promoting Place invites you to explore the myths and marketing of the American West.

Explore original advertisements, maps and artwork from prominent Western artists including Charles M. Russell, Frederic Remington and more.

ISoMiMo

925 NW Wall St., Ste. 201

541-330-6711 • ISoMiMo.com

When entering Isomimo Art Studio you will be invited to take a tour of the space to introduce you to all we have to offer. We provide an open space to where you can come in and get taught by the staff, local artists or feel free to do your own thing. You are more than welcome to walk in during our business hours posted to utilize our space and resources. We encourage local artists with their own projects or resources to come in and use our space alongside us as well. Additionally, we cater to parties whether it be a birthday, ladies night out or work place team building. Our main projects we have to offer consist of terrarium building, taxidermy bug shadow box assembly, acrylic painting, watercolor painting and quite a few side projects at your disposal. Also, we theme special monthly projects into our schedule so be on the lookout. For December we have planned a ginger bread house competition, tarot card Christmas tree ornament making and Nightmare Before Christmas nutcracker painting. Our projects are all age friendly so feel free to bring in the kids or your parents for a unique experience. As far as typical First Friday at Isomimo Art Studio consists different refreshments while you explore the space around you. We try to rotate four local artists through our space to keep things interesting for returning guests, but also to get the artists some exposure. Lastly, we open our walls up to other artists around Bend just in case they can’t make it to First Friday.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

New show through January 1, 2026 at The Loft of Bend. Text Cherise Burrows, general manager to view: 541-322-5638.

Thomas Albright, Art Critic of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote: “David Kreitzer is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” A full-time artist since he received his master’s degree in painting at San Jose State University in 1967, David grew up the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his calling, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. His works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, the corporate headquarters of Revlon Olga, Barnes-Hind, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill and the San Diego, Sheldon, Minnesota, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Museums. Private collectors include Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr, and Donald Simon.

Kreitzer Gallery and Studio open every week Friday through Sunday, 1-5pm. Text ahead please to view: 805-234-2048.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art presents painter Benjamin Moser and a special pop-up by Emily Livengood for December’s First Friday Art Walk on December 5 from 5-8pm. The show will remain on view through the month of December. Benjamin Moser paints with a deep sensitivity to light, atmosphere, and emotion. His layered approach to color and texture captures the quiet strength of the natural world, offering moments of stillness and reflection. Each piece invites viewers into an intimate dialogue between land and feeling. Emily Livengood brings a vibrant pop-up collection filled with warmth and color. Her work reflects a love for organic forms, texture, and playful composition, expressing the joy and energy of the creative process. Layor Art welcomes the community to celebrate the season with art, conversation, and connection during December’s First Friday in downtown Bend.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

Textured Nature the Surface of Things, a solo exhibition by Rebecca Sentgeorge at The OXFORD throughout December.

In Textured Nature the Surface of Things, Redmond artist Rebecca Sentgeorge explores the meeting point between sight and touch — how texture itself becomes a kind of language through which we perceive and interpret the world. Her work asks what happens when the surface of an artwork is not simply seen, but felt — when the body’s memory of touch begins to inform the act of looking.

This solo exhibition at The OXFORD Hotel brings together mixed media acrylic paintings that blur the boundary between image and object. In one series, birds are painted directly on preserved oak leaves, their forms tracing the delicate architecture of the veins beneath them. Real leaves and painted leaves exist side by side, dissolving distinctions between representation and the natural world they evoke.

Sentgeorge is a member of the High Desert Art League, a collective of twelve Central Oregon artists, as well as the Watercolor Society of Oregon and the Dry Canyon Art Association.

Peterson Contemporary Art

550 NW Franklin Ave.

541-633-7148 • pcagallery.com

Peterson Contemporary Art opens Variations December 5 from 5-8pm. This show features sculptor Christian Burchard, painter Brian Sindler and glass artist Peter Wright. Each demonstrates prodigious skill and talent in their given medium. Burchard takes risks with his art and uses green, unpredictable wood to create forms that warp and twist as they dry. This process makes his final form unique and nearly impossible to replicate. Sindler is best known for his modern take on tonalism, and his paintings capture the poetic and atmospheric feel of a scene, often focusing on early morning or late afternoon light. Wright’s glass pieces are usually acid etched or sand blasted to remove the shine. His work reflects a lifelong interest in native cultures, both modern and ancient. Burchard and Wright will attend the opening to engage with viewers and discuss their work. The show runs through the end of December.

Premiere Property Group

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-241-6860 • bend.premierepropertygroup.com

The High Desert Art League (HDAL) continues its group exhibit that is available through December. The HDAL is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. A variety of works in oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, encaustic and other media are featured. Premiere Property Group is open Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In December, Red Chair Gallery’s showcases landscapes in oil by Sue Lyon Manley and wildlife photography by Sue Dougherty. Our windows will be filled with holiday ornaments handmade by our artists.

Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

ARTBash! SageBrushers presents original art and handcrafted items from members all priced below $75. Through December 26.

Also at SageBrushers, The Abstract Show, January-February 2026. SageBrushers presents innovative abstract works by members in all media. Kick off the new year and meet the artists at the Artists’ Reception: January 27, 2-4pm.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical physician assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Touchmark at Pilot Butte is continuing an exhibit of watercolors by Helen Brown through December. Helen paints on rice paper, which gives her work a distinctively textured appearance.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Tumalo Art Co. artists create art based on the Nordic concept of Hygge for Winter’s Embrace, opening December 5, 3-7pm during the Old Mill District First Friday Gallery Walk.

Leaning into winter with coziness, togetherness, simplicity, presence and rest, helps make the dark and cold of winter become a time of recharging. So, while snowy landscapes are a beloved part of winter, each artist is exploring what brings them joy during this season of waiting for the light to return. Art in all mediums, sizes and subjects will brighten your winter days.

Our annual tiny fine art is on our sparkly trees all of December. Especially made for you with love, original, one-of-a-kind, and affordable — it is art for giving, and keeping up all year long.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District, open seven days a week.

Wachs Studio

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

(above Thump Coffee)

541-633-0620 • wachsstudio.com

Actual working studio by David Wachs open to the public this First Friday December 5, from 4-9pm. Original paintings from alpine and desert adventures around the western United States, Canada and Europe. All of the images represent a place visited in person on foot, ski or motorcycle in the past ten years of travel. Paintings for sale range from small 5”x7” studies to large canvases scaled in feet dimensions.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop presents the art of Pat Geer through February 2026.

Pat, a self-taught artist, finds inspiration in all she sees. She always loved art and while living on a range in Mitchell, Oregon, she found time in the winter months to pursue her interest in oil painting. Through the videos of Bill Alexander and Bob Ross, Pat learned painting techniques and began to create colorful and vivid interpretations of the many subjects in nature that inspire her.

REDMOND

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Rex Krueger loves to work with wood polish until its natural character glows! Pens, kitchen utensils, candlesticks, urns, toys and more. Each piece is unique with high-quality design and construction including oil-based finish.

Brad Harrison creates rustic and industrial art pieces that blend metal, wood, and laser engraving to tell personalized, handcrafted stories. Each piece is built to last and made with purpose, from my shop in Central Oregon.

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119 • caresandwhoas.com

Cody Clark is a published and contest-winning wildlife photographer and enjoys using a variety of techniques and compositions to capture the beauty of nature.

Dry Canyon Community Art Center

415 SW Sixth St.

drycanyonarts.org

Join us for the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the new Dry Canyon Community Art Center and meet the many artists showcasing their work!

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St.

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Kristina Ziegler is a landscape photographer who loves to capture both majestic and small scenes to guide people close to the natural world that brings her peace and joy. Her recent work focuses on combining the landscape with the night sky, including the Milky Way, star trails, and the Aurora Borealis.

Chelsea Childers shares, “My range of art is extremely varied from glass etching, acrylic painting on glass/mirrors and 3D prints, to gouache on canvas. I love to explore new mediums and styles with my own colorful and modern spin.”

SCP – Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth St.

541-26-3608 • SCPHotel.com

Vincenzo Barraco is an enthusiastic birder who loves to share the beauty of nature through brief moments frozen in time with the art of photography.

Olive Johnson, our youngest Art Walk participant, will be selling her beautifully hand-painted Christmas cards. Come early because she always sells out!