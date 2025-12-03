OSU-Cascades & PRAx Bring Global & Grammy-Winning Artists to Tower Theatre

((Left) Andy Akiho (Right) YAGÓDY | Photos courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

Oregon State University – Cascades and OSU’s Patricia Valian Reser Center for the Creative Arts are launching a new concert series at Bend’s Tower Theatre that will debut in January 2026.

The Patricia Valian Reser Center — known as PRAx — opened in 2024 on OSU’s Corvallis campus. The “x” in its name signifies the intersection of the arts with other academic disciplines. As a hub for performing and visual arts, PRAx is expanding its reach to Central Oregon through the new collaboration.

“We’re excited to expand PRAx’s role in advancing artistic excellence — contributing to the innovation thriving at OSU-Cascades and enriching the vibrant, diverse cultural landscape of Bend and Central Oregon,” said Peter Betjemann, executive director of PRAx and associate vice provost of arts and humanities.

In a rare North American appearance, Yagódy will perform on January 21. Founded in Lviv, Ukraine in 2016, the seven-member ensemble blends ancient Ukrainian folk melodies with theatrical performance, dramatic costumes, Balkan rhythms and haunting vocals.

On April 12, virtuoso composer and percussionist Andy Akiho — a Pulitzer Prize finalist and seven-time Grammy nominee — will present BeLoud, BeLoved, BeLonging, a collaboration with the Grammy-winning wind quintet Imani Winds. Based in New York, Imani Winds bridges traditional and contemporary music, from chamber works to reimagined arrangements.

BeLonging explores the issue of mass incarceration and earned a 2025 Grammy nomination.

Both concerts start at 7:30pm. Doors open an hour in advance.

PRAx is named for Patricia Valian Reser, an OSU alumna and volunteer leader, who has given $36 million to the OSU Foundation for the arts at Oregon State, including $25 million for PRAx.

Tickets for both concerts are $30 for the general public and $5 for students.

Tickets for Yagódy can be purchased at beav.es/PRAx-Yagody and for “BeLoud, BeLoved, BeLonging” can be purchased at beav.es/PRAx-BeLonging

To learn more about the series, visit osucascades.edu/community-connect.

To request accommodations, contact the Tower Theatre at info@towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

osucascades.edu • towertheatre.org