December First Friday Gallery Events & New Exhibit Openings

BEND/OLD MILL First Friday

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing through December 31.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

The Grove

921 NW Mt. Washington Dr.

The Grove presents vibrant abstract paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member, Janet Massimino. In her art, Janet explores the abstract through paint and texture, drawing inspiration from a deep connection with nature. She uses oil, wax, and acrylic to create tactile, expressive pieces that capture emotions and experiences in response to the essence of deterioration and regeneration in the natural world. By pushing boundaries and embracing new techniques, Janet aims to inspire curiosity and connection to the ever-changing landscape of the wildness that surrounds us. Come grab a bite at The Grove and enjoy the art! Showing through December 31.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Now open, Blood, Swet & Flannel explores what flannel represents. Opening November 2, 2024, and running through June 15, 2025, this unique experience invites visitors to explore the stories behind flannel—a fabric that goes beyond clothing to reflect the history of work and culture in the High Desert region. This original exhibition runs through June 15, 2025.

Continuing through January 12, 2025 is Sensing Sasquatch. Leave your pop-culture notions behind as you learn about the past, present and future of Sasquatch through the work of five Native artists. See their representations, stories and artwork about this “non-human other” and learn how they vary between tribes across regions in this High Desert Museum original exhibition.

Continuing through February 9, 2025 is Rick Bartow: Animal Kinship, an exhibition from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation by one of Oregon’s most celebrated artists, will open September 20, 2024 at the High Desert Museum. This is the third art exhibition in a year-long series of collaboration with the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation exploring the complex relationships between humans, animals and the world we share.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Healing Water will be showing at the St. Charles Gallery through September 2025 with 20 new works.

Thomas Albright, art critic of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote: “David Kreitzer is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.”

A full time artist since he received his masters degree in painting at San Jose State University in 1967, David grew up the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his calling, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. His works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, the corporate headquarters of Revlon Olga, Barnes-Hind, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill and the San Diego, Sheldon, Minnesota, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Museums. Private collectors include Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr, and Donald Simon.

Kreitzer Gallery and Studio open every week Friday-Sunday, 1-5pm and by appointment.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is excited to be showcasing Benjamin Moser and Pop-Up by Emily Livengood for the month of December. Ben is a designer, painter, and sculptor. His works are inspired by graffiti, music, and minimalism. He is a professional furniture designer and has exhibited throughout Baltimore, Maryland where he is originally from.

Emily Livengood is an artist, naturopathic doctor, mother, environmentalist, and lover of sleeping under the stars. For her, art is medicine. She aims to capture the energy and emotion of these places in her paintings. This collection of paintings in her Pop-Up show are of the landscapes that have impacted her, made her pause, taught her something. Places that if you have paused to experience have likely changed you too. Ben’s exhibit and Emily’s Pop-Up goes through the month of December and can be viewed during Layor’s regular business hours: Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am-4pm.

Linus Pauling Gallery

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

61980 Skyline Ranch Rd.

541-385-3908 • uufco.org

The UUFCO Art Resources Team continues exhibiting Something to Celebrate in the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Linus Pauling Gallery through February 2, 2025.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

Highlighting the landscapes of Central Oregon, Bend artist Barbara Hudler Cella will exhibit her paintings at the Oxford Hotel-Bend in December. The artist will be present at First Friday Art Walk on December 6, and would love to discuss her art with you. Barbara spends long hours finding the emotionally moving scenes, considering lighting and fleeting color, composition, the elements such as wind/rain/mosquitoes, and often paints plein air (on site outdoors). She will share some of her plein air paintings along with larger studio paintings inspired by her outdoor experiences. barbaracella.com.

Premiere Property Group

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-241-6860 • bend.premierepropertygroup.com

A new group show of paintings by members of the High Desert Art League are on display at Premiere Property Group during the months of December and January. The exhibit includes diverse works in oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel, and encaustic. More information on the High Desert Art League and its members can be found at highdesertartleague.com.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In December, Red Chair Gallery highlights two different artists working in acrylic: Michelle Lindblom and Jennifer Bakker. Also on special display are hand woven scarves and ponchos by Stephanie Stanley. Our holiday tree is loaded with unique ornaments made by our local artists. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

For December and January, Sage Custom Framing and Gallery is featuring Small Works. This is a group show consisting of petite works in a variety of mediums and subject matter. Anything goes as long as it is small!

Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday 10am-4pm and Saturday 12-4pm. Show runs December 4-February 1.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers, a vibrant membership organization with a working studio and gallery, presents this year’s Holiday Art Bash. Visitors are invited to find delightful gifts for their friends and family. The Holiday Art Bash features smaller art pieces, each priced at $75 or less — perfect for thoughtful, budget-friendly presents. Opening Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 1pm-4pm. Showing through December 27.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical physician assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Touchmark at Pilot Butte is featuring original woodcut prints and paintings by Pamela Beaverson. Out and About In Central Oregon is a mixed collection of original woodcut prints and oil paintings showcasing the natural beauty found east of Oregon’s cascades and includes landscapes, wildlife, and botanical subjects. Beaverson explains, “I am so fortunate to live in a place where inspiration is all around me if I only walk out my door!” The works will be on display in the mezzanine gallery at Touchmark through the end of January, 2025.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Tumalo Art Co.’s Group Exhibit, Kaleidoscope plus our annual Tiny Fine Art (for Giving) on our frosty, sparkly trees, opens December 6, from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District First Friday Gallery Walk.

This exhibit of works by all of our artists covers a wide swath of colorful, joyful images to bring light and warmth into the winter season. From abstract, to winsome, to traditional… in all mediums including paintings, photography, ceramics and sculpture.

Every year our artists make Tiny Fine Art that is just right for that special gift — for the hostess, a friend, or a thank you… or you! From small ornaments, to miniature paintings, they are original and one-of-a-kind.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop presents abstract geometric paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member, Glo Bremer. Glo finds herself drawn to geological formations: boulders, pinnacles, and rock faces. Nature’s sculptural forms inspire a humble impulse to respond with paint. As a photographer who favors the abstract, she also uses these images, and other found textures in collages with acrylic paint. Stop in to enjoy a beverage and drink in the art! Showing through December 31.

REDMOND First Friday

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Jesica Carleton’s artistic practice spans a diverse range of media, with a particular focus on mosaic art, where she continually pushes the boundaries of this traditional medium. She also explores various other forms of expression, including ceramics, acrylic pour painting, paper quilling, polymer clay, and Japanese brush painting. This eclectic mix of techniques allows her to experiment with textures, colors, and forms, creating works that are as varied as they are innovative. Carleton says, “Each medium I work with offers a new challenge and an opportunity to blend traditional methods with contemporary creativity.”

Erin Skeer takes her love for nature and gardening and turns flowers, leaves, sticks, and moss into wall art.

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119 • caresandwhoas.com

Carol Picknell loves the colors and celebration of Christmas, especially the many ways artists have depicted Santa Claus. Come by and see Carol’s rendering of Santa Claus.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

535 SW Sixth St

541-383-7600 • cascadehassonsir.com

Dry Canyon Arts Association will hold a reception for the Artist of the Month Kris Horn at Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s during First Friday from 4-7pm. Kris Horn enjoys exploring different mediums in her work and sharing the beauty of the natural world through her art. The public is invited to join in on the celebration and view a selection of Kris Horn’s artworks.

Rebecca (Becky) Becker loves to bring out vibrant colors in landscapes and animal portraits that might not be seen otherwise. Big bright paintings or tiny canvases with a unique twist and lots of color and detail is what she is drawn to. The joy and peace she gets from painting through all parts of life is something she wants to share with everyone.

Constance Soballe uses pyrography and watercolor on live edge wood, branches and found-wood objects to create scenes and creatures from nature.

Richard Johnston’s compositions are created in a collage style using natural materials found in nature. See his work at Sotheby’s.

Desert Prairie Boutique

404 SW Sixth St., Ste. 100

541-527-1887 • desertprairie.com

Julie Miller has degrees in Art Education, Crafts and Psychology from Longwood University. She has taught art to all ages for 20 years and now has two kids of her own. Miller is known for bright fun artwork and her sandwich board wearing sidekick, a dachshund named Pebbles. More importantly, she has roller skated in all of the lower 48 U.S. states and visited seven countries.

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St.

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Bill Lind creates beautiful wooden bowls and decorative hollow vessels from salvaged NW hardwoods.

Kristina Ziegler is a landscape photographer who loves to capture both majestic and small scenes to guide people close to the natural world that brings her peace and joy. Her recent work focuses on combining the landscape with the night sky, including the Milky Way, star trails, and the Aurora Borealis.

High Desert Florals

231 SW Sixth St.

541-923-3977 • highdesertflorals.com

Laurel Werhane is fascinated with the organic feel and fluidity of fused glass. Her designs blend a number of techniques by combining sheets of art glass, repurposed glass, powdered glass and metals.

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth St.

541-508-7600 • scphotel.com/redmond

Mel Archer is fascinated by the seemingly magical qualities of glass. Glass brings colors to life. His glass snowflakes can be hung outside where they will capture the light and breeze

Redstar Mello creates abstract watercolors. Mello says, “My water colors represent the interiors of the Human Spirit. My goal is for you to experience Oh-na-lea-he-nah-wa-tee meaning Good Medicine.”

Josie Powell creates handmade silver and copper jewelry that fits today’s Central Oregon lifestyle. Powell’s jewelry makes great Christmas gifts.