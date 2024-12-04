Sunriver Women’s Club Launches Power of Giving Campaign for Education

On GivingTuesday, December 3, 2024, the Sunriver Women’s Club (SRWC) will launch the Power of Giving fundraising effort with a goal to raise $50,000 for the South County Collaborative (SCC) to help students succeed and graduate in south Deschutes County. A matching grant from past SRWC president Debbie Baker will match the first $5,000 raised. Baker said she provided the match because, “This is our community. How can we see the struggles these kids experience and not be part of the solution?”

This campaign continues SRWC support for the SCC, a nonprofit community organization launched in 2023. The nonprofit focuses on creating long-term, sustainable solutions to improve student success. SCC’s multi-pronged strategy includes programs and activities like mentorship, mental health assistance, a school- based social worker, family engagement and after or out-of-school opportunities, as well as internships, career counseling and expansion of Career Technical Education programs.

A south Deschutes County focus reflects current challenges for students in that area. Graduation rates there are below statewide and district averages. Opportunities for children and youth outside of the classroom in south Deschutes County are much less available than for their peers in Bend. This matters because studies show consistent participation in after-school and out-of-school programs is linked to lower dropout rates and closes the achievement gaps for low-income students.

This Power of Giving campaign will build on the SRWC 2023 Power of 50 for Education, which raised more than $55,000. The SCC used that seed money to leverage additional resources to deliver services to local students. Since forming in 2023, the SCC has successfully organized as a 501(c) 3 nonprofit and was awarded an Integrated Community Partnership Grant from the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) in partnership with Better Together.

The involvement of the SRWC was instrumental in the growth of this organization. As SCC Board President Bruce Abernathy commented, “The Sunriver Women’s Club has been absolutely instrumental in the formation and development of the South County Collaborative. From initial thought partner to providing technical expertise and financial backing, the SRWC has been a trusted associate as we helped the communities of La Pine and Sunriver focus on the needs of our youth. Much like the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval, knowing that the SRWC backed the South County Collaborative has helped us grow much quicker and stronger than we would have otherwise.”

The Sunriver Women’s Club is a 501C(3) nonprofit organization and since 1999 has donated over $1million to the nonprofit agencies and schools of south Deschutes County.

sunriverwomensclub.org