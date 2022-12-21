Deck the Halls with The Sound of Music

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

From now until December 23 get a 20 percent discount on tickets for this upcoming classic!

This Rodgers and Hammerstein show will hit the stage of the Tower Theater, running February 3 through the 12th, for nine performances. See show dates and times below.

This discount is available to all with code TMPSOM. We can’t wait to see you at the show!

Specific casting information is not available at this time. For information on the different casts performing please click on your preferred show date below.

~More on the show~

One of the most beloved musicals of all time and a holiday favorite, The Sound of Music has enchanted audiences for more than 50 years. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards, and winner of Best Musical!

Friday, February 3 at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 4 at 2pm

Saturday, February 4 at 7:30pm

Sunday, February 5 at 2pm

Thursday, February 9 at 7:30pm

Friday, February 10 at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 11 at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 11 at 2pm

Sunday, February 12 at 2pm

towertheatre.org