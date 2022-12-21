Announcing Newest Release by Local Author Rick Steber

(Rick Steber. Veronica Busch Photography)

At the end of the Civil War, federal troops were sent to the High Desert of the Far West with orders to kill any and all Native People who refused to give up their homeland and be confined to assigned reservations.

The narrator of Out Killing Indians is the son of an Indian father and white mother. He returns home to the reservation after a couple of decades spent roaming America to discover his great-grandfather was a renegade chief who fought to his death against the federal troops and the encroachment of the white race. This revelation inspires him to embrace his Indian heritage and to acknowledge the genocide of his people.

Author Rick Steber, long considered the voice of High Desert country, has over 50 titles under his belt and more than two million books in print. He has won many national and international awards, five of his books have been optioned for movies and he is the only Oregon author to have been presented with the prestigious Western Writers of America Spur Award — Best Western Novel. He is a keen observer of the evolving American West and articulates these changes in prose that is boldly descriptive, invigorating and spectacularly creative.

Out Killing Indians, 205 pages, retail price of $20.

RickSteber.com