Deschutes Children’s Foundation Announces Riddles: Creative Community Problem Solving

(Graphic | Courtesy of Deschutes Children’s Foundation)

Deschutes Children’s Foundation is bringing back the popular stay-at-home fundraising initiative, Riddles: Creative Community Problem Solving presented by Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

“Riddles brings our community together to raise funds for Deschutes Children’s Foundation, without needing to leave the comfort of your home,” said Executive Director Amy Ward.

Participants sign up by purchasing a care package on Deschutes Children’s Foundation’s website. Care packages include family-style meals from local restaurants delivered to their home by organization volunteers. Participating restaurants include 5 Fusion, 900 Wall, Bos Taurus, Washington Dining + Cocktails, El Sancho and Newport Avenue Market.

Included in each care package is one of four custom, 500-piece puzzles featuring artwork from local artists Susan Luckey Higdon, Shelli Walters, Bruce Jackson and Mike Putnam. When the puzzle is assembled, a clue is revealed. Participants are encouraged to share their puzzle and clue on social media, where they will discover the three other clues. Together, all four clues create a community riddle written by local author Irene Cooper.

Participants will solve the riddle and email the answer to riddles@deschuteschildrensfoundation.org. The first three correct answers received in order win a prize. The top prize is $1,000, followed by $500 and $250. All other correct answers will be entered into a drawing for a top-shelf liquor collection.

“Riddles is an opportunity to spend quality time with our friends and loved ones while supporting local businesses and helping others,” said Ward. “Riddles also makes a great last-minute holiday gift.”

Opportunities to play start at $150. Sign up online at deschuteschildrensfoundation.org

Riddles is supported by Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company, The De Leone Corporation, Hayden Homes, Les Schwab Tires, Smartz, Summit Bank, Aperion Management Group, Bend Anesthesiology Group, Bend Property Pros, Cascade A & E, Dwyer Williams Cherkoss Accident Injury Attorneys, House of Smith Wines, Adelsheim Vineyards, The Brewer Team at Morgan Stanley, Knife River, Miller Lumber, MountainView Heating, Pahlisch Homes and Webfoot Painting.

deschuteschildrensfoundation.org