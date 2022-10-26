Deschutes County Accepting Applications for Arts & Culture Grant Program

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners are accepting applications for the County’s Arts & Culture grants program.

This marks the sixth year that Deschutes County will offer this grant opportunity, which is designed to increase arts and culture opportunities and make arts and culture education available to Deschutes County residents.

Last year, 15 groups were selected for grants ranging from $1,000 to $4,000. Funding is supplied by the County’s portion of proceeds from video lottery gaming.

Eligible applicants are local non-profit organizations with programs or projects that meet the following criteria:

Seek to increase arts and culture opportunities in Deschutes County

Make arts and culture education available to Deschutes County residents

Organizations interested in being considered can apply online at deschutes.org/grants .

Applications are due by 8am on Wednesday, November 23.

Recipient organizations are expected to be announced in January and funds will be awarded quickly thereafter.

deschutes.org