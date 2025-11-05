Deschutes Cultural Coalition Announces 2026 Cultural Grants Deadline

The Deschutes Cultural Coalition (DCC) is seeking applications for grant funding from all sectors within the culture field including arts, heritage and humanities. Grant funding is sponsored by the Oregon Cultural Trust and Deschutes County. The partnership with the county, which began in 2022, will continue into 2026 to help cultural nonprofits build program and operation capacity.

The online grant application for Cultural Grants opened on Monday, November 3, 2025. The complete application is due Friday, January 16, 2026 at 5pm. Guidelines and instructions are available at: deschutesculturalcoalition.org/grants. The Coalition will make its awards in February.

“Essential general program and operating support continue to be challenging for cultural organizations to raise,” said Cate O’Hagan, president of the DCC. “The DCC, in partnership with Deschutes County, is on the ground in this county to supply some of that support to our cultural organizations so they, in turn, can serve our communities.”

In 2025, the DCC awarded $42,500 to local nonprofits such as Dry Canyon Arts Association, Sunriver Music Festival and Ellipse Theatre Community. The Deschutes Cultural Coalition provides grant funding from all sectors within the culture field including arts, heritage and humanities. This grant funding must support projects and activities that address one of the four priorities outlined within the Deschutes Cultural Plan:

Encourage greater awareness of local culture.

Ensure that a variety of cultural resources and programming are accessible to all residents.

Provide cultural education in Deschutes County

Help new and established cultural organizations increase their capacity to fulfill their mission.

To learn more and see a list of past grantees, go to DCC’s website at deschutesculturalcoalition.org.

About the Deschutes Cultutal Coalition:

Oregon’s 45 county and tribal Cultural Coalitions, of which the Deschutes Cultural Coalition is one, are funded directly by the Trust and are unique to the state. Led by dedicated volunteers, the Deschutes Cultural Coalition prioritizes community cultural goals and annually distributes seed grants that address the needs of our county.

deschutesculturalcoalition.org