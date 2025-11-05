Veterans Get In Free on November 11

(Photo by John Williams)

We’ll be honoring Veterans Day all day long with free admission for veterans, 10am-4pm on Tuesday, November 11. Experience the inspiring artwork of Joe Feddersen, explore the world beneath our feet in Soil Alive! and discover the aftermath of wildfire in Hollow and Still.

Active-duty service members and up to five family members receive free Museum admission through the Blue Star Museums program every day. Thank you for your service!

Veterans Day

Tuesday, November 11 | 10am-4pm

FREE for veterans.

Museum will be open to the general public.

highdesertmuseum.org