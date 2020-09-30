Deschutes Cultural Coalition Announces $998,668 in Coronavirus Relief Fund Cultural Support Grant Awards

Coronavirus Relief Fund Cultural Support (CRFCS) grant awards totaling $998,668 will be distributed to 25 cultural organizations across Deschutes County through a partnership between the Oregon Cultural Trust and the Deschutes Cultural Coalition. The funds, allocated to the Cultural Trust for Oregon cultural organizations facing losses due to the COVID-19 health crisis, were made available through a $50 million relief package for Oregon culture approved by the Emergency Board of the Oregon Legislature in July. A total of $25.7 million was awarded statewide.

“Recognizing the essential role arts and culture play in building and maintaining a healthy society is not something states typically do in a crisis. Oregon has in an unprecedented way,” says Cate O’Hagan, co-chair, Deschutes Cultural Coalition. “Every corner of this beautiful state will receive an infusion of funds to support our local creative assets. The Deschutes Cultural Coalition, in partnership with its parent organization, the Oregon Cultural Trust, is honored to be entrusted with the distribution of these funds on a local level.”

“Due to the incredible need, we were able to fund a percentage of organizations’ eligible expenses,” said Brian Rogers, Cultural Trust executive director. “Smaller organizations received a higher percentage of their eligible expenses. The final awards represent a statewide, equitable distribution plan that was approved by our Board of Directors, the Governor’s Office, Business Oregon and our legislative sponsors.” The organizations to receive funding include cultural institutions, county fairgrounds, cultural entities within federally recognized Indian Tribes based in Oregon, festivals and community event organizations, in addition to some for-profit organizations that have significant cultural impact in their communities.

BEAT Bend $ 43,667 Bend Health Guide Bend $ 3,986 Bend Photo Tours, LLC Bend $ 14,754 BendFilm, Inc. Bend $ 81,148 Cascade School of Music Bend $ 51,393 Central Oregon Community College Foundation Bend $ 1,619 COSA, Inc. Bend $ 9,429 Deschutes County Historical Society Bend $ 33,636 Deschutes Public Library Foundation Bend $ 9,199 Downtown Bend Business Association Bend $ 2,077 High Desert Chamber Music Bend $ 18,066 La Pine Frontier Days Association La Pine $ 7,326 Lay It Out Inc. Bend $ 44,337 Opera Bend Bend $ 3,185 Scalehouse Bend $ 37,407 Silent Echo Theater Company Sisters $ 4,630 Sionna Productions Redmond $ 78,062 Sisters Folk Festival Inc Sisters $ 32,798 Sisters Rodeo Association Sisters $ 10,205 Sunriver Music Festival Inc. Sunriver $ 28,172 Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory Sunriver $ 7,751 Sunriver Stars Community Theater Sunriver $ 3,616 Tower Theatre Foundation Inc Bend $ 269,881 World Muse Bend $ 7,326 Total $ 998,668

For a list of all the grants made statewide, see the Oregon Cultural Trust’s press release.

