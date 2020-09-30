A&E WeeklyBendSistersSunriver
Deschutes Cultural Coalition Announces $998,668 in Coronavirus Relief Fund Cultural Support Grant Awards

Coronavirus Relief Fund Cultural Support (CRFCS) grant awards totaling $998,668 will be distributed to 25 cultural organizations across Deschutes County through a partnership between the Oregon Cultural Trust and the Deschutes Cultural Coalition. The funds, allocated to the Cultural Trust for Oregon cultural organizations facing losses due to the COVID-19 health crisis, were made available through a $50 million relief package for Oregon culture approved by the Emergency Board of the Oregon Legislature in July. A total of $25.7 million was awarded statewide.

“Recognizing the essential role arts and culture play in building and maintaining a healthy society is not something states typically do in a crisis. Oregon has in an unprecedented way,” says Cate O’Hagan, co-chair, Deschutes Cultural Coalition. “Every corner of this beautiful state will receive an infusion of funds to support our local creative assets. The Deschutes Cultural Coalition, in partnership with its parent organization, the Oregon Cultural Trust, is honored to be entrusted with the distribution of these funds on a local level.” 

“Due to the incredible need, we were able to fund a percentage of organizations’ eligible expenses,” said Brian Rogers, Cultural Trust executive director. “Smaller organizations received a higher percentage of their eligible expenses. The final awards represent a statewide, equitable distribution plan that was approved by our Board of Directors, the Governor’s Office, Business Oregon and our legislative sponsors.” The organizations to receive funding include cultural institutions, county fairgrounds, cultural entities within federally recognized Indian Tribes based in Oregon, festivals and community event organizations, in addition to some for-profit organizations that have significant cultural impact in their communities.

BEAT    Bend $ 43,667
Bend Health Guide Bend $ 3,986
Bend Photo Tours, LLC           Bend $ 14,754
BendFilm, Inc.        Bend $ 81,148
Cascade School of Music      Bend $ 51,393
Central Oregon Community College Foundation Bend $ 1,619
COSA, Inc.  Bend $ 9,429
Deschutes County Historical Society      Bend $ 33,636
Deschutes Public Library Foundation   Bend $ 9,199
Downtown Bend Business Association     Bend $ 2,077
High Desert Chamber Music Bend $ 18,066
La Pine Frontier Days Association         La Pine $ 7,326
Lay It Out Inc.   Bend $ 44,337
Opera Bend      Bend $ 3,185
Scalehouse     Bend $ 37,407
Silent Echo Theater Company           Sisters $ 4,630
Sionna Productions     Redmond  $ 78,062
Sisters Folk Festival Inc       Sisters $ 32,798
Sisters Rodeo Association    Sisters $ 10,205
Sunriver Music Festival Inc.  Sunriver $ 28,172
Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory    Sunriver $ 7,751
Sunriver Stars Community Theater   Sunriver $ 3,616
Tower Theatre Foundation Inc Bend  $ 269,881
World Muse   Bend $ 7,326
Total $ 998,668

For a list of all the grants made statewide, see the Oregon Cultural Trust’s press release.

deschutesculturalcoalition.org

 

