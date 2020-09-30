Deschutes Cultural Coalition Announces $998,668 in Coronavirus Relief Fund Cultural Support Grant Awards

Coronavirus Relief Fund Cultural Support (CRFCS) grant awards totaling $998,668 will be distributed to 25 cultural organizations across Deschutes County through a partnership between the Oregon Cultural Trust and the Deschutes Cultural Coalition. The funds, allocated to the Cultural Trust for Oregon cultural organizations facing losses due to the COVID-19 health crisis, were made available through a $50 million relief package for Oregon culture approved by the Emergency Board of the Oregon Legislature in July. A total of $25.7 million was awarded statewide.
“Recognizing the essential role arts and culture play in building and maintaining a healthy society is not something states typically do in a crisis. Oregon has in an unprecedented way,” says Cate O’Hagan, co-chair, Deschutes Cultural Coalition. “Every corner of this beautiful state will receive an infusion of funds to support our local creative assets. The Deschutes Cultural Coalition, in partnership with its parent organization, the Oregon Cultural Trust, is honored to be entrusted with the distribution of these funds on a local level.”
“Due to the incredible need, we were able to fund a percentage of organizations’ eligible expenses,” said Brian Rogers, Cultural Trust executive director. “Smaller organizations received a higher percentage of their eligible expenses. The final awards represent a statewide, equitable distribution plan that was approved by our Board of Directors, the Governor’s Office, Business Oregon and our legislative sponsors.” The organizations to receive funding include cultural institutions, county fairgrounds, cultural entities within federally recognized Indian Tribes based in Oregon, festivals and community event organizations, in addition to some for-profit organizations that have significant cultural impact in their communities.
|BEAT
|Bend
|$ 43,667
|Bend Health Guide
|Bend
|$ 3,986
|Bend Photo Tours, LLC
|Bend
|$ 14,754
|BendFilm, Inc.
|Bend
|$ 81,148
|Cascade School of Music
|Bend
|$ 51,393
|Central Oregon Community College Foundation
|Bend
|$ 1,619
|COSA, Inc.
|Bend
|$ 9,429
|Deschutes County Historical Society
|Bend
|$ 33,636
|Deschutes Public Library Foundation
|Bend
|$ 9,199
|Downtown Bend Business Association
|Bend
|$ 2,077
|High Desert Chamber Music
|Bend
|$ 18,066
|La Pine Frontier Days Association
|La Pine
|$ 7,326
|Lay It Out Inc.
|Bend
|$ 44,337
|Opera Bend
|Bend
|$ 3,185
|Scalehouse
|Bend
|$ 37,407
|Silent Echo Theater Company
|Sisters
|$ 4,630
|Sionna Productions
|Redmond
|$ 78,062
|Sisters Folk Festival Inc
|Sisters
|$ 32,798
|Sisters Rodeo Association
|Sisters
|$ 10,205
|Sunriver Music Festival Inc.
|Sunriver
|$ 28,172
|Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory
|Sunriver
|$ 7,751
|Sunriver Stars Community Theater
|Sunriver
|$ 3,616
|Tower Theatre Foundation Inc
|Bend
|$ 269,881
|World Muse
|Bend
|$ 7,326
|Total
|$ 998,668
For a list of all the grants made statewide, see the Oregon Cultural Trust’s press release.
deschutesculturalcoalition.org