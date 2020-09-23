Know Sci-Fi & Fantasy this October with Deschutes Public Library

(Image | Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Mermaids and Trekkies unite this October as Deschutes Public Library presents Know Sci-Fi & Fantasy. Get a behind-the-scenes look at Star Trek II: The Wrath of Kahn and decide for yourself if there really are Mermaids Among Us. Learn about the real and fantastical libraries of the world and search for spirits alongside Ghost Hunters’ own Dustin Pari. Get witch-crafty at home as we demo a fall floral crown (materials provided) and construct DIY unicorn bobbleheads, perfect for the little ghouls in your life. All programs are presented online; follow the links with each program to learn more about how to access. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Magical History Tour — Thursday, October 1 • 5pm

Take a lively tour of historical traditions of magic with University of Oregon Professor and medievalist Martha Bayless. This presentation will cover the surprising history of Halloween, and answer questions like, why were cats and not dogs not supposed to conspire with witches and why do we throw coins in fountains?

Creepy Crafternoons: Grab and Go Kits — Saturdays in October

Come in and grab a Creepy Craft Kit at any of our library locations during open hours. Each kit will come with supplies to make a not-too-spooky craft at home, featuring a new project every week. Available while supplies last.

Erupting Pumpkins — Wednesday, October 7 • 10am

You are guaranteed first place at the spooky science fair when you cause a reaction making your own erupting pumpkin. This program is suited for children ages 6-9 as part of our STEAM program series.

Oregon Battle of the Books: Changeling — Wednesday, October 7, 14, 21 • 3pm

Tinn and Cole Burton know that one of them is their mom’s biological human child and the other is a goblin changeling; they just don’t know who is who. This three-part program will include a live reading of Changeling, a DIY craft and a chance to discuss the book with others. This program is suited for children and ‘tweens ages 8-12.

The Power of Conspiracies in U.S. History — Thursday, October 8 • 6pm

Conspiracy theories are part of our past and our present. What can we learn from history that applies today? Historian Kathryn Olmsted discusses the power of conspiracy theories and the role they play in American politics.

Fall Floral Crowns* — Saturday, October 10 • 3pm

With the autumn harvest comes… fall floral crowns! Librarian Sami Kerzel shares the history and meaning behind this fashion and guides you through an interactive flower crown workshop. Materials provided with registration.

Mermaids Among Us — Sunday, October 11 • 3pm

Mythic mermaids have appeared in literature for millennia, but only recently have taken physical form with a new look. Now, the industry of “mermaiding” has countless amateur practitioners and professionals. Explore mermaids, past and present, with Tracy C. Davis, Barber Professor of Performing Arts at Northwestern University.

The Making of Star Trek II* — Tuesday, October 13 • 5:30pm

Celebrate the actors and amazing behind the scene artists who worked on Nicholas Meyer’s Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan in this live virtual presentation with Star Trek experts, John and Maria Jose Tenuto.

The Hero’s Journey — Saturday, October 17 • 2pm

Author Mike Cooper explores The Hero’s Journey in narrative works. Learn about different kinds of heroes, mythic elements and archetypes, and how the monomyth template informs one’s own writing.

Virtual Think & Drink with Walidah Imarisha — Monday, October 19 • 6pm

Writer and educator Walidah Imarisha explores Octavia E. Butler and the connection between visionary fiction and social justice movements, showing the necessity of imagination to change the world. Imarisha has presented statewide as a public scholar with Oregon Humanities’ Conversation Project.

Spooktacular Tricks and Treats* — Wednesday, October 21 • 10am

Treat yourself to spooky science, carnival games and pumpkin art. This program is suited for children ages 3-11.

Spirits of the World* — Thursday, October 22 • 6pm

Get ready for a fun and frightening journey with Ghost Hunters’ Dustin Pari. With over 25 years’ experience researching the paranormal, Pari shares some of his favorite stories from investigations in Irish castles, French chateaus, Australian prisons and more.

The Dark Fantastic: Race and the Imagination* — Friday, October 23 • 12pm

Examine BIPOC representation in fantasy through worlds like those of The Hunger Games and Harry Potter with Dr. Ebony Elizabeth Thomas.

Fantastic Libraries Tour — Tuesday, October 27 • 6pm

Learn about amazing and fantastic libraries in this world and beyond. Librarians Graham Fox and Rya Fennewald take us on a visual tour that will inspire and amaze as you explore some of the world’s greatest libraries.

Unicorn Bobbleheads — Wednesday, October 28 • 3pm

We won’t try to debate whether unicorns are real or fantasy. Instead, we will create a unicorn bobblehead to liven up your desk. This program is suited for children and ‘tweens ages 6-11.

Phases of the Moon Wall Hanging* — Saturday, October 31 • 10am

On the full moon, librarian April Witteveen guides you through a Creativebug workshop to create a unique piece of room décor. This program is suited for tweens and ‘teens, ages 10-17. Materials provided with registration.

Halloween Story Time — Saturday, October 31 • 10am

Get dressed up in your costume and join your community librarians for Halloween songs, rhymes, stories and fun! This program is suited for children ages 0-5.

People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats, seating or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

