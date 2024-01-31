Deschutes Historical Museum Announces Leon Devereaux College Scholarship Open for Applications

The Deschutes Historical Museum announces the Leon Devereaux Scholarship for graduating seniors planning to attend college next fall. Applications are open to graduating seniors living in the tri-county area of Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. The application is available online at deschuteshistory.org/ldscholar. Two scholarships of $1,000 will be awarded. Application guidelines are available on our website or by calling 541-389-1813 with any questions.

The scholarship, originally founded by the Deschutes Pioneer Association in the late 1970s, was transferred to the Deschutes County Historical Society in 2023 when the DPA dissolved as a non-profit and transferred their assets and programs to the historical society. Following an update of the guidelines and application process, the DCHS scholarship committee members renamed the scholarship in honor of Leon Devereaux, Jr. Mr. Devereaux’s leadership with both the Deschutes Pioneers Association and the Deschutes County Historical Society helped strengthen both organizations. The scholarship was particularly important to Leon, whose fundraising kept the scholarship alive and growing for decades.

Leon Devereaux, Jr. was born in Bend August 26, 1923 and grew up in a budding city full of possibility. He graduated from Bend High School in 1941 and, like for many graduates of 1941 across the country, the entry of America into World War II derailed many plans and took him far from home. He flew a Corsair F-4U in 40 combat missions, his WWII heroism from the decks of the U.S.S. Shangrila the stuff of movies, complete with a crash landing. On his return home, he married the graceful Marian Mowry and had three children; they were married 74 years. He worked for Brooks-Scanlon for 38 years, was elected to City Council, and served as mayor in 1968.

Leon served as a board member and president of the Deschutes Pioneer Association and served on the board of the historical society from December 2004 to December 2009. He worked volunteer shifts at the front desk of the museum, welcoming visitors to learn about his hometown. He was a steady, gracious presence with enthusiasm for historic preservation. He passed away January 21, 2021 at the age of 97.

