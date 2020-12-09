SFF Wraps Up Successful Inaugural Winter JAM Fundraiser

The Sisters Folk Festival’s first-ever Winter JAM Fundraiser was a huge success. Thank you to all the folks who participated by bidding, purchasing raffle tickets and making year-end donations! Also, a huge thank you to all of our participating sponsors; we couldn’t have done this without you.

We raised more than $27,000 for critical mission support in a year in which 80 percent of our program revenue has been curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We would specifically like to thank our presenting sponsor, REMAX Key Properties, our raffle sponsors Breedlove Guitars and M David Mandolins and all of the generous businesses in our community that helped make this inaugural event such a huge success.



Did you miss the livestream on December 4? It’s not too late; watch it at the link below.

Our livestream celebration was really fun. It provided some insight into the Sisters Folk Festival organization, a look toward our 2021 programming and included stellar performances from Le Vent du Nord, Judith Hill, John Craigie, Thunderstorm Artis, Martyn Joseph, Beth Wood, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, The Parnells, Kristen Grainger & True North and the Jenner Fox Band.

In case you missed it, we have it up on our website to watch and enjoy as many times as you want through the end of the year!



Watch here: sistersfolkfestival.org/join-the-2020-winter-jam

Considering an end-of-year gift to Sisters Folk Festival?

Make a donation of $50 or more to SFF — a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization — through December 31 and be automatically entered into our special Grand Prize drawing! We’ll be randomly drawing three winners for the following prizes:

(1) Two tickets or a seating pod for two to one of our 2021 summer concerts, + $100 gift cards to both Birkenstock Bend Shoe Co. and Sisters Coffee Company

(2) $100 gift card to Sisters Coffee Company + mystery SFF swag item

(3) $100 gift card to Birkenstock Bend Shoe Co. + mystery SFF swag item

Thank you for your support — we appreciate you!

sistersfolkfestival.org