Deschutes Historical Museum Antique Fair Takes Place August 10

The Deschutes Historical Museum hosts their third annual Antiqus Fair Saturday, August 10, from 9am-4pm.

Featuring vendors from around Oregon, discover pre-1970 treasures to expand your collections or inspire your interior design. The Friends of the Museum booth features items donated by the community and membership with proceeds benefiting the Deschutes Historical Museum. The Bend Genealogy Society Society joins the museum with a booth offering tips for those seeking help pursuing their family research. A registered appraiser will be available from 12-3pm to appraise one of your antique items. A $5 contribution will be appreciated for an appraisal.

Admission to the museum is free during the event.

Put Some History In Your Future

The Deschutes Historical Museum explores the history, culture and heritage of the people of Deschutes County, from prehistory to today. The Museum is located at 129 NW Idaho and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10am to 4:30pm. Admission is $5 for adult general admission, $2 for youth 13-17 years old, and children 12 years and younger are free with a paid adult admission.

deschuteshistory.org • 541-389-1813