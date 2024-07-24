NeighborImpact Calls on Local Artisans to Support Empty Bowls Event

(Empty Bowls 2017 | Photo courtesy of NeighborImpact)

NeighborImpact is calling on local potters and artists to support its annual Empty Bowls event by donating handcrafted bowls. This event aims to raise awareness and funds for NeighborImpact’s regional food bank, which plays a crucial role in feeding Central Oregon’s hungry.

An “empty bowl” serves as a poignant reminder of the many individuals who go hungry every day. NeighborImpact invites local artists to join in the fight against hunger by contributing their time and talent to this important cause. The Empty Bowls event relies on the donation of approximately 1,000 bowls to ensure its success and to continue supporting those in need within our community.

Artists who participate by donating bowls will receive:

Two complimentary tickets to the Empty Bowls event: We want to recognize you at the event and give guests the opportunity to meet the artists behind the beautiful bowls.

An invitation to a thank you event: Celebrate the success of the Empty Bowls event with fellow artists and supporters.

To support this effort, NeighborImpact is offering 50 pounds of clay for every 25 bowls pledged. The clay will be available starting August 10, giving artists the materials they need to create and contribute to this meaningful event. Handcrafted bowls do not, however, have to be ceramic. Artisans of all mediums are invited to support the cause by donating bowls.

“We are immensely grateful for the generosity and creativity of our local potters,” said Chris Kealey, NeighborImpact development director “Their beautiful bowls not only help raise critical funds for our food bank but also serve as a powerful symbol of our community’s commitment to ending hunger.”

Artists interested in participating can pledge their support and request clay by submitting an artist agreement to Jeff Rola at jeffr@neighborimpact.org, 541-408-7024.

To learn more about the Empty Bowls event, visit neighborimpact.org/empty-bowls.

About NeighborImpact:

NeighborImpact is a private nonprofit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community.

neighborimpact.org