Deschutes Historical Museum Celebrates the 19th Amendment Centennial with Chalk the Vote

The Deschutes Historical Museum invites the public to help #ChalktheVote in celebration of the centennial of the 19th Amendment. This fun, easy-to-socially-distance activity takes place the week of August 24-29.

August 26 is the centennial of the 19th Amendment (a.k.a. Women’s Equality Day). Create your own chalk tribute to our precious right to vote! Use your own space or a business space (make sure to get permission first) and, using the text of your favorite voting amendment, chalk your message to the world. Be creative, add flair and have fun.

You can also join us at the Deschutes Historical Museum on August 26 from 11am-4pm to chalk the sidewalks around the museum. We provide the chalk, you provide the inspiration. Be sure to bring your mask and respect social distancing while on the museum grounds.

**Grab some chalk

**Find a sidewalk or other outdoor surface

**Use text of the voting rights amendment/act of your choice.

THE 19th AMENDMENT:

“The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”

Take a picture and post it on your Instagram and Facebook pages and make sure to use the hashtags #ChalkTheVote and #deschuteshistory.

For more information about this event go to oregonwomenshistory.org/events/chalk-the-19th.

deschuteshistory.org