Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards This Week

(Rain hit while customers were onsite, causing them to find shelter wherever they could | Photo courtesy of Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards)

We are pleased to announce that our Estate Grown 2018 LaCrescent received a Silver Medal at the prestigious Oregon Wine Experience.

Click here theoregonwineexperience.com/wine-competition to learn more about this competition and the incredible wineries that took part in it.

A big thank you to all that have made Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards a part of this unique summer. We are still going strong while adhering to the necessary and recommended COVID-19 guidelines. We appreciate your respect when it comes to following them. We are fortunate to be open and do not want to jeopardize that.

Faith Hope & Charity is happy to be dog friendly during the hours of 12pm to 5pm on a leash, and ask that pets stay home for our music events in the evenings. We work hard at keeping our grounds beautiful, so please walk your pets in the parking lot, and pick up after your dog; that way, we won’t have burn marks on our grass.

Also, a friendly reminder that we do not allow outside food or beverages. Thank you.

School is in session and the “Library” is open!

Cindy and Roger released the following wines from their library, so come on in and get yourself a bottle before they are gone. We have a very limited supply.

2011 Pinot Noir: $65

2009 Pinot Noir: $70

2012 Barbera: $75

2008 Merlot: $65

2007 Merlot: $70

This weekend’s live music at the vineyard:

FHC Thirsty Thursdays!

Michael John & Rob Fincham

Live at the Vineyard Thursday, August 20

5-8pm

Advanced ticket purchase is required to ensure social distancing.

Get your tickets by clicking here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/live-at-the-vineyard-michael-john-and-rob-fincham. Just $10

Live Music at the Vineyard presents: Off the Record

Friday, August 21

6-9pm

Live music and handcrafted food as well as our incredible wine

Family Friendly

Advance ticket purchase required by clicking here:

faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/live-at-faith-hope-charity-vineyards-off-the-record

Doc Ryan

Saturday, August 22

6-9pm

Classic rock band located in beautiful Central Oregon at our outdoor venue

$10 advanced ticket purchase required

Buy tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/live-at-the-vineyard-doc-ryan

Praise Music With Max Clark

Sunday, August 23

No reservation or advance ticket purchase required

11am

Get your peach mimosa during praise and your pizza afterwards.

Free Will Offering Taken for Crush Cancer

By the way….

Please don’t forget Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards for your next corporate event. We serve groups large and small, with plenty of room to keep socially distant. We would love to coordinate your next event.

Call us at 541-526-5075 or email us at cindy@fhcvineyards.com.

faithhopeandcharityevents.com