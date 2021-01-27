Deschutes Historical Museum Offers Historic Property Research Webinar in February

The Deschutes Historical Museum is offering a three-part Zoom webinar, Researching Homesteads 101 this February. Participants will learn the basics of historic property research and is designed for the beginner genealogist or homeowners researching their property. Three one-hour sessions take place at 11am on Saturdays, February 13-27. Session fee is $30.

Registration is available through the Museum’s website: deschuteshistory.org/museum-events.

Saturday, February 13:

Breaking the Code: An introduction to the Public Land Survey System — Basic homestead history and an introduction to the Public Land Survey System (PLSS).

Saturday, February 20:

Navigating the General Land Office (GLO) Records — Discover where to find property deeds, original survey plats, field notes and other fascinating information about the property you are investigating.

Saturday, February 27:

Where to Go Next — Explore the records available online through the county assessor’s office and touch on other useful resources: newspapers, maps, Earth Point and DOGAMI Lidar Viewer.

For more information, call the museum at 541-389-1813 or email at info@deschuteshistory.org.

deschuteshistory.org