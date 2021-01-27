Introducing the Tin Pan Theater Podcast: Small Town Film Ghosts

(Photo courtesy of BendFilm)

Exciting news! Now available on our YouTube Channel, Tin Pan Theater has a new podcast releasing new episodes every Wednesday. All recorded at our boutique indie cinema, Tin Pan Theater. Join Small Town Film Ghosts and Tin Pan Theater’s very own, Julie Furnas, Jared Rasic and Todd Leiser.



In a small town in the middle of Oregon lies a temporarily closed boutique arthouse theater known as the Tin Pan. Three theater employees miss the Pan so much that they haunt the darkened rows of the cinema, talking about movies, life and the spaces in between.