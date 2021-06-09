Deschutes Historical Museum Releases Historic Deschutes Guided Tour App

Experience the history of Deschutes County at your own pace through Historic Deschutes, a new app released by the Deschutes Historical Museum. The free app is available for both Android and Apple phones and tablets.

Learn the history behind some of Central Oregon’s most recognizable landmarks and find hidden history along the byways of Deschutes County. Explore sites on your own or through themed tours that include the origins of Bend’s iconic Drake Park and various sites found along Highway 97 from Terrebonne to La Pine.

Links to the app available on our website home page, deschuteshistory.org.

For more information, call the museum at 541-389-1813 or email at info@deschuteshistory.org.

Google Play Store:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.toursphere.deschuteshistory&hl=en_US&gl=US

Apple Store:

apps.apple.com/us/app/historic-deschutes/id1461493688

