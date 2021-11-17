Deschutes Public Library Foundation to Reveal 2022 A Novel Idea Selections Online with Interactive Ways to Engage

(Graphic | Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library Foundation)

The Library’s best-kept secret will soon be the talk of the town. Find out which books will pass through the hands and capture the hearts of Deschutes County residents during this annual celebration of literature and community.

The Deschutes Public Library Foundation will unveil the 2022 A Novel Idea selections on Sunday, December 5, 2021, on Deschutes Public Library’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/deschuteslibrary.

The virtual program begins at 4pm, where participants can chat live with other fans and go head-to-head answering A Novel Idea trivia. Look for clues on the Library’s website — loaded with interactive activities — and take the survey to mark your involvement as part of Oregon’s largest community-wide reading project. Celebrate all things A Novel Idea, culminating with the big reveal and message from the authors.

“Taking place every December, the unveiling has become a wonderful tradition connecting Deschutes County’s vibrant literary community,” said Deschutes Public Library’s Programs supervisor Liz Goodrich. “While we can’t give away the title just yet, we can say this year will again include a complimentary Youth Edition book. As A Novel Ide’ continues to grow, we are fortunate to further share in meaningful conversations with school-aged readers and have entire families participate.”

Over the past 18 years, Deschutes County residents have shown that great things can happen when we explore a book together. A Novel Idea has taken readers to places near and far, connecting us with rich cultures and deep ancestral history, as well as with one another. And this year is no exception.

“The A Novel Idea program provides a space to share ideas and experiences, and facilitate lively discussions and programs over the course of several months,” said Goodrich. “We have had readers involved since 2004, and new participants joining every year. The Youth Edition title creates engaging dialog for the young and young-at-heart, while capturing new perspectives and highlighting two amazing authors.”

Programming for A Novel Idea kicks off in April with the main author event happening on Sunday, May 8, 2022. All programs are free of charge thanks to the support of the Deschutes Public Library Foundation. Readers can reserve a library copy (ebook, audiobook or physical book) immediately following the reveal on December 5. Local bookstores will have copies available for purchase.

Head to the A Novel Idea website for hidden clues, readers’ survey, engaging content and a look back at the past 18 years. For more information about this or other library programs, please visit the library website at deschuteslibrary.org and the Foundation website at dpl.foundation.org.

deschuteslibrary.org