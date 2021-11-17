Emery Entertainment Presents Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Tribute Starring Rick Schuler

(Photo | Courtesy of Tower Theatre Foundation)

The year 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of the tragic passing of singer-songwriter John Denver. To commemorate this special year, Rick Schuler, America’s top John Denver tribute artist, has produced a special performance of his Rocky Mountain High Experience to celebrate the life, music and legacy of John Denver. He will bring the tribute to the Tower Theatre on Sunday, February 27 at 2pm.

Schuler’s Celebration Tour 2022 will include special stories of John centered around John’s exposé song and title to his first hit album, Poems, Prayers, and Promises. This enchanting evening will also include your favorite Denver hits, including, Rocky Mountain High, Sunshine On My Shoulders, Take Me Home Country Roads, Leaving On A Jet Plane, Annie’s Song and Thank God I’m a Country Boy, just to name a few. Schuler wondrously weaves in John’s heartwarming inspirational stories of how some of the songs came about from Denver’s many memorable TV specials and appearances.

Purchase tickets here: towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/rocky-mountain-high-experience-a-john-denver-tribute-starring-rick-schuler

towertheatre.org