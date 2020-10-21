Deschutes Public Library Signs Five-year Lease Renewal on East Bend Library Location

(Photo | Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

The Deschutes Public Library recently sealed the deal on a five-year renewal of the lease for its East Bend Library, which is located at 62080 Dean Swift Road on Bend’s east side of town. The new lease takes effect on January 1, 2021.



“The East Bend Library is beloved by both the community and our staff,” said Library Director Todd Dunkelberg. “We’re grateful that the building owner, Columbia Heritage LLC, sees the Library as an important community partner and was willing to extend our lease for another five years. Being able to renew the lease on this location further cements our commitment to serving the needs of all residents of Deschutes County.”

The Library recently made a number of updates to the East Bend Library space, improving the layout and flow of various areas, including the staff area and materials handling sections.

The East Bend Library first opened its doors in 2011, making it the newest addition to the Deschutes Public Library System. The library is located near The Forum shopping center off of Highway 20. The only location in the Library System that is not owned by the Library itself, the East Bend Library is housed in a rented 8,000-square-foot storefront designed by Jim Landin and BRLB/GGL Architects of Bend.

The small-but-mighty library offers full services such as books, music and movies as well as public computers. When operating under non-COVID conditions, it also offers an interactive Early Learning Space for children and a community meeting room, and hosts story times and library-sponsored lectures and presentations. As with all library locations, free WiFi is available throughout the building.

deschuteslibrary.org