Deschutes Public Library’s In The Know

Your Library Card: Swap & Save

September is library card sign-up month! Streaming movies. Learning a language. Taking craft classes. Reading magazines. An endless collection of books. Your library card unlocks it all… for free!

We’ve rounded up six popular things you might be paying for right now that you can get through your library—no subscription required. See the full list and start saving today.

College & Career Readiness Series Kick-Off

Not sure where to start with your college search? You’re not alone. This September, our College & Career Readiness series kicks off with Researching Colleges sessions at four library locations (Sisters, Downtown Bend, La Pine, and Redmond). Learn how to build a personalized list of schools that fit your goals, interests, and budget.

Along with this free series, your library card also gives you access to Peterson’s Test and Career Prep. This online resource can help you explore colleges and careers, search scholarships, take practice tests, and even build a strong résumé. Whether you’re applying to schools, studying for exams, or planning your next career step, your library makes it easy to get personalized support.

Have You Renewed Your Library Card?

Thanks to everyone who has taken a few minutes to renew their library card! If you haven’t renewed your card, and it was issued before January 21, 2025, now is the time to renew. Simply visit this page and confirm your current address and phone number. That’s it!

For more details, visit the FAQ page on our website.

September Programs: Know Secrets

This month, explore hidden stories and skills with programs for all ages. Journey the Alaska-Canada Highway, try treasure hunting with geocaching, or learn the art of setting healthy boundaries. Hear tales of the Red Spy Queen, dive into end-of-life care questions, and let teens cook Ukrainian crêpes or tackle whitewater kayaking. See the complete list of events on our website.

East Bend Library Updates

The East Bend Library will close its doors on Friday, November 15. With the new Central Library scheduled to open in the spring just two miles away, Bend residents will soon have access to more library space and services than ever before. Holds at East Bend will be redirected to the Downtown Bend Library starting November 1, and materials can be returned to any Deschutes Public Library location. Everyone is invited to a farewell event to be held at the East Bend Library on Saturday, November 8, from noon to 2:00 p.m.

Beyond the Books: Resources for Students and Educators

Back-to-school season is here, and your library card can help make it easier. With Scholastic Teachables, you’ll find ready-to-use lesson plans, activity sheets, mini-books, and writing resources for pre-K through sixth grade.

Explore this free resource and discover even more tools for learning and teaching at the library.

Service Spotlight: Technology at the Library

Did you know the library offers printing, copying, scanning, and faxing? You can also log in to library computers with your library card (or an access card) to use Microsoft Office, internet browsers, and more for up to three hours each day. Every location offers free Wi-Fi during open hours.

Learn more about technology services on our website.

Events & Programs in September

Follow the links below to learn how to access these programs

Family Story Time, Toddler Story Time, Preschool Story Time, and Baby Story Time – Visit our online calendar for dates, locations, and times. You’ll also find story times on our YouTube channel (as well as STEAM programs, scavenger hunts, and more).

Camp Kinder! — September 2 (Sunriver)

Family Friendly Yoga in English y Español — September 5 (East Bend); September 12 (Downtown Bend)

Snail Mail Society — September 9 (Sisters); September 17 (La Pine); September 19 (Downtown Bend); September 24 (Sunriver); September 29 (Redmond)

Graphic Novel Book Club: The Secret Garden on 81st Street — September 9 (Remond)

Upstream Family Explorers — September 10 (Shevlin Park)

Tummy Time en Español — September 10 (Downtown Bend)

Outdoor Movie Night: The Sandlot — September 12 (Sisters Little League Fields)

Math Stories — September 15 (Downtown Bend)

Graphic Novel Book Club: When Stars are Scattered– September 16 (East Bend)

Sunriver Nature Center and Observatory: Secrets in the Soil — September 17 (Sunriver)

Rainbow Family Night — September 17 (Redmond); September 18 (Downtown Bend)

B.U.R.S.T. — September 18 (Redmond)

Music Together Workshop — September 19 (Sisters)

Outdoor Movie Night: Top Gun — September 20 (Sisters Eagle Airport)

Children’s Museum of Central Oregon Pop Up Exhibits — September 24 (Redmond)

Kids’ Math Night with Mathnasium — September 26 (Downtown Bend)

Jump for Joy: Toddler Time — September 30 (Mountain Air Trampoline Park)

Middle School & High School

Summer Dungeons & Dragons Club — September 2 (La Pine)

Whitewater Kayak Series: Skills, Safety & Community — September 6, September 7 (Vámonos Outside Headquarters)

The Secrets to Crepes — September 12 (The Pavillion)

Middle Ground: Explorers’ Club — September 15 (Redmond); September 17 (East Bend); September 24 (La Pine)

Middle Ground Book Club: Max in the House of Spies — September 18 (Redmond)

¡Biblioteca en Español!

Ayuda Tecnológica — September 2 (Redmond); September 4 (Downtown Bend)

Nos Volvemos Poema en Español — September 3 (Downtown Bend)

Tardes en Familia — September 4 (Downtown Bend); September 18 (East Bend); September 25 (Sisters)

Escuchar Música de Forma Activa en Español — September 4 (Redmond); September 8 (Downtown Bend)

Abuso Infantil: Signos, Síntomas, y Prevención en Español — September 11 (Online)

Tertulias…¡de película! at the Tower in English y Español — September 15 (The Tower Theatre)

Historias a través del Arte en Español — September 16 (Downtown Bend)

Lecture on Argentine Music in English y Español — September 18 (The Tower Theater)

Hablemos de Estas Cosas en Español — September 25 (Online)

The Library Book Club: Astor — September 4 (Redmond)

Nonfiction Library Book Club: You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World — September 9 (Suttle Tea)

The Library Book Club: Daughter of Mine — September 13 (East Bend)

Larkspur Book Club: The Art Thief — September 17 (Larkspur Community Center)

The Fiction Library Book Club: Someone Else’s Shoes — September 24 (Online)

The Library Book Club: The Wager — September 26 (Downtown Bend)

Thrive Central Oregon Drop-in Consultations — see calendar for dates and times and visit Thrive’s website for more drop-in sessions and locations throughout the county.

Tuesday Trekkers Walking Group — September 2, September 9, September 16, September 23, September 30 (La Pine)

How to Steal a Masterpiece — September 2 (Online)

Technology Troubleshooting — September 2, September 9, September 16, September 23, September 30 (Redmond); September 4, September 11, September 18, September 25 (Downtown Bend); September 5 (Sunriver); September 12 (Sisters)

Cognitive Connections Community — September 2 (Downtown Bend)

Child Abuse — Signs, Symptoms & Prevention with KIDS Center — September 2 (Sisters)

Lawyer in the Library — September 3, September 17 (Online)

Adult D&D Club: Beginners — September 3 (Redmond)

Hand Embroidering Your Clothes — September 5 (Redmond)

Changing Patterns: Re-Entry Weeklies — September 8, September 15, September 22, September 29 (Downtown Bend)

Law Librarian Office Hours — September 9 (Redmond)

SCORE Small Business Counseling — September 9, September 23 (Downtown Bend)

The Future of the Workplace: Who Will Be Prepared? — September 10 (Downtown Bend)

College & Career Readiness: Researching Colleges — September 10 (Sisters); September 12 (Downtown Bend); September 17 (La Pine); September 23 (Redmond)

Notary Public in the Library — September 12, September 15 (Downtown Bend)

Welcoming Week Culture Jam! — September 13 (Open Space)

Daniel Wilson and Theodore C. Van Alst, Jr. in Conversation — September 13 (Sisters Movie House)

Learn to Use the Cricut — September 16 (Redmond)

SafetyNet® Training with KIDS Center — September 16 (Downtown Bend)

Resume Refresh — September 17 (East Bend)

Medicare Made Simple — September 17 (Redmond); September 25 (Downtown Bend)

Laptop Essentials — September 18 (Downtown Bend)

Darkness to Light® Training with KIDS Center — September 18 (La Pine)

Business/Nonprofit Librarian Office Hours — September 16 (Redmond); September 19 (La Pine)

iPad Brain Games — September 23 (Redmond)

Let’s Talk About It with KIDS Center — September 23 (Sisters)

Macbook Essentials — September 25 (Downtown Bend)

Oktoberfest Accordion Performance — September 26 (Sunriver)

Volunteer Expo — September 27 (Redmond)

Death Café — September 29 (Downtown Bend)

Child Abuse — Signs, Symptoms & Prevention with KIDS Center — September 30 (La Pine)

Your Favorite Childhood Candy… Better! — September 4 (Arome)

Aging in Your Own Home: Stay Independent Longer — September 9 (Redmond)

Paper Secrets: All-Occasion Card Workshop — September 16 (La Pine)

Driving the Alaska-Canada Highway — September 16 (Redmond); September 24 (Downtown Bend)

Clever Girl: Red Spy Queen — September 20 (Redmond); September 21 (Downtown Bend)

The Secret Self Speaks: A Writing & Bookmaking Playshop — September 22 (Downtown Bend)

Hospice 101 — September 23 (Downtown Bend)

The Secret to Better Boundaries — September 23 (Downtown Bend)

Introduction to Geocaching — September 28 (Downtown Bend)

Quiet Writing Time — September 2, September 9, September 16, September 23, September 30 (Downtown Bend)

Crime Scene to Manuscript: Mastering Police Protocols — September 5 (Redmond)

“Finding the Freedom in Form” with Jennifer Perrine — September 9 (Downtown Bend)

The Ferry Keeper: A Poetry Reading — September 17 (Downtown Bend)

Third Thursday Spoken Word Night — September 18 (SCP Redmond Hotel)

All libraries will be closed on Thursday, September 11, for staff in-service training. Visit our website for locations and hours.

Our Mission:

Deschutes Public Library enriches the community through equitable, open access to books, services, and resources that inspire people to reach for their dreams. To learn more about our mission, vision, and core values, visit our website.

deschuteslibrary.org