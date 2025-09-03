Tower Theatre Foundation Announces 2025-26 LessonPLAN Education Series

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation announced their LessonPLAN (Performing Live Arts Now) Education Series for the 2025-26 school year. The annual series brings public, private and home-schooled students to the Tower Theatre and performers into schools. The program offers low-cost matinees at the historic theatre or in-school workshops to inspire students’ creativity and enhance performing arts curriculum for teachers. Since its launch in 2011, LessonPLAN programs have served over 60,000 students across Jefferson, Crook and Deschutes counties.

“This year’s LessonPLAN season is packed with opportunities for students to engage with the arts in meaningful ways. I cannot wait to see their faces light up as they connect what they see on stage to what they’re learning in school,” said the Tower’s Education Manager, Becca Swain.

The 2025-26 LessonPLAN Education Series includes the following events:

October 23, 2025: Jazzy Ash

November 4, 2025, February 19, 2026, March 17, 2026, April 2, 2026, and May 5, 2026: Dennis McGregor

November 18, 2025: Living Voices Fly for Freedom

January 26, 2026: Peking Acrobats

February 3, 2026: International Guitar Night

February 12, 2026: The Moanin’ Frogs

Match 10, 2026: Artrageous

March 12, 2026: Wind in Willows

April 9, 2026: Living Voices Island of Hope

May 12, 2026: 360 AllStars

Registration is now open for performances. Find detailed event information about the LessonPLAN Educational Series and registration at towertheatre.org/community/community-lessonplan-series.

About Tower Theatre Foundation:

The historic 460-seat Tower Theatre is owned and operated by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation. Our mission is to be Central Oregon’s leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and educational programs that make essential contributions to the region’s lifestyle and strength of community.

towertheatre.org