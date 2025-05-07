Devil at the Gate

(Rick Steber)

Revolution is in the air as the Gilded Age ushers in the Twentieth Century. Eastern labor unions challenge the giant monopolies, while out West the ruthless Western Federation of Miners targets anyone who stands in their way. But when the governor of Idaho is bombed at his front gate, followed by a copycat bombing of a county sheriff who is also a candidate for the governorship of Oregon, there is hell to pay.

In the ensuing trial — billed as the Greatest Legal Battle in American History — the National Pinkerton Detective Agency is pitted against the most famous attorney in all the land, Clarence Darrow. He claims that the working class will now rise up against the capitalists and this will be … The Trial for America’s Soul.

Author Rick Steber has over 50 titles under his belt and more than two million books in print.

