Happy 25th Anniversary to the High Desert Art League!

((Front row from left) Helen Brown, Janet Frost, Rebecca Sentgeorge. (Back row) Janice Rhodes, Elizabeth Haberman, Vivian Olse n, Barbara Cella, Pamela Beaverson, Karen Maier, Joren Traveller, Jan Dow and Jacqueline Newbold | Photo courtesy of HDAL)

Twenty-five years ago, a small group of Central Oregon artists got together to critique their work, discuss the art market, and merely bask in the presence of other creative people. Being an artist can be a lonely career. The artists enjoyed each other’s company so much they decided to meet every month to share their portfolios, provide encouragement and show their work together locally. One of their first exhibits was at the Mirror Pond Gallery in downtown Bend (now the Commons Cafe). Over the next ten years, they had exhibitions in Portland, Salem, Boise, Ketchum, Anacortes and the Oregon coast.

Mediums include photography, acrylic, oil, watercolor, pastel, printmaking, encaustic and sculpture.

The HDAL has grown to 12 members and continues to meet monthly, show locally and share inspiration. Janet Frost is currently the President of the league. She presides over the meetings where the artists plan their exhibits. At highdesertartleague.com you can find a schedule of their shows. In Bend, HDAL has ongoing shows at the Oxford Hotel in downtown Bend, Touchmark in East Bend, Premier Properties Real Estate, and the Nancy McGrath Green Gallery in Sunriver every July/August. This May/June, HDAL exhibits at the Betty Gray Gallery at Sunriver Lodge with a reception on May 30, 4-6pm.

highdesertartleague.com