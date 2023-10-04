Discover Your Inner Artist

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Learn to use Japanese Copic markers! This class is an introduction to alcohol-based Copic markers and how they blend to create beautiful color artwork. You will learn what Copic markers are, what the letters and numbers on the markers mean, and how Copic markers are different from other kinds of markers. You will also get plenty of hands-on time to practice Copic art techniques like blending, shading, layering, using multi-liners, and drawing on different kinds of paper. During class, you will create a piece of Copic artwork using what you have learned.

Sundays, October 15 and October 22

1-2:30pm

COCC Chandler Lab 301; $49

Discover the ins and outs of creating incredible photos with your iPhone. This class will teach you how to use your iPhone camera more effectively using basic composition skills and exposure control. Learn about image editing and apps that can add that extra something to make your images stand out. You’ll likely discover things you never knew about your iPhone camera, and be inspired to create images that you’ll love!

Wednesday, October 18

5-8pm

Chandler Lab 301; $69

Doodle your way to a masterpiece with zentangles, a fun, stress-free way to create beautiful art. Using dots, lines, curves, orbs, and many other shapes, you personalize patterns within a specific form to create delightful, artistic surprises. First, you will experiment with a three-by-five paper tile using patterns or doodles. Your second tangle will be larger in a shape you choose provided from templates which include animals, buildings, shapes, and scenery. This relaxing technique will change a simple shape into an intricate and amazing piece of unique art. No experience is required. All materials are supplied.

Friday, October 20

9am-12:30pm

COCC Boyle Education Center 152; $59

