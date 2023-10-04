Pianist Combines Canoeing with Live Music Performance

Canoe, kayak, or stroll the trails while wearing wireless headphones to hear pianist and composer Paula Dreyer perform her original Piano Flow Live set as summer comes to a close.

The beach at Dillon Falls is the perfect setting to soak in the gorgeous sounds from Paula Dreyer’s Piano Flow Live set, which draws upon influences from classical, film, Spanish, and improvised music. Wireless headphones will transmit the sounds. Bring your beverage of choice to enjoy on the water!

Creator and performer Paula Dreyer says, “Many people in Bend love outdoor adventure and live music, so why not combine the two? I think this entrancing set of piano music from my album Central Star combined with the rhythmic flow of being on the water will create a peaceful mood on a warm afternoon. I hope to create a unique and calming experience that people will always remember.”

Come and celebrate the beginning of fall in an unforgettably magical way with live piano music and nature on Saturday, October 7th from 4-5. Tickets and headphones are limited and must be reserved at pauladreyer.com/schedule-of-events

