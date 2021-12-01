The 2022 World Press Photo Contest Now Open for Entries

(Photo | Courtesy of World Press)

The 2022 World Press Photo Contest is now open for submissions until 11 January 2022. Entering the World Press Photo Contest is free and open to all professional photographers working in the field of photojournalism and/or documentary photography.

The 2022 Contest has adopted a new regional approach and will work with a regional system that includes six regions. Winners of this year’s contest have a chance to win €1,000 as a regional winner and an additional €5,000 as a global winner, as well as to have their work showcased to a global audience through the annual World Press Photo Exhibition travelling to over 80 countries and global media outreach and exposure on social channels with over two million followers. All information on the prize package can be found here.

Format-based categories

This year entrants can submit their work to four format-based categories. These format-based categories encompass all thematic categories from previous contests – such as general news, spot news, contemporary issues, environment, nature, sports, portraits – therefore entries on a wide range of themes may be submitted to the appropriate format-based category: Singles, Stories, Long-Term Projects and Open Format. Open Format is a new category that welcomes a range and/or mixture of storytelling mediums in which the main visual content is still photography. All information on the new categories can be found here.

Judging in the new regional set-up

An independent jury selects the prize-winning photographs and productions. In each region, a selection of entries per category will be chosen by a regional jury. Once the regional juries have made their selection, a global jury will decide on the regional winners and from those, the global winners. The global jury will be composed of the six regional jury chairs and one additional member. All information on the new judging process can be found here.

Important dates

Entries open: 1 December 2021, 12pm CET

Entries close: 11 January 2022, 12pm CET

Regional winners announcement: 24 March 2022

Global winners announcement: 7 April 2022

Flagship World Press Photo Exhibition 2022 in Amsterdam: opening 16 April 2022

We are excited to welcome a multiplicity of stories and a diverse range of photographers from all over the world to enter the contest!

Find all information on how to enter and all aspects of the new regional set-up of the 2022 Contest here. For messaging about the contest, please find all promotional materials, including videos and campaign images here. For additional information and questions please contact our Communications team at communications@worldpressphoto.org.

Connecting the world to the stories that matter.

About the World Press Photo Foundation

We are a global platform connecting photojournalists, documentary photographers and our worldwide audiences through trustworthy storytelling.

World Press Photo was founded in 1955 when a group of Dutch photographers organized a contest (World Press Photo) to expose their work to an international audience. Since then, our mission has expanded. Our contests have grown into one of the world’s most prestigious competitions, rewarding the best in photojournalism and documentary photography. Through our successful worldwide exhibition program, we present to millions of people the stories that matter.

The World Press Photo Foundation is a creative, independent, nonprofit organization, based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. We appreciate the support of our global partner, the Dutch Postcode Lottery, and our partners Aegon and PwC.

