Don’t Miss Back-to-Back Shows at The Belfry This Weekend

Join us this Thursday, November 13 and Friday, November 14 for back-to-back shows, good company, and that cozy hometown vibe we know and love.

Thursday, November 13Darrell Scott brings heartfelt songwriting, soulful vocals, and masterful instrumentation, weaving Americana, folk, and blues into timeless storytelling.

Doors at 6:30pm, show at 7pm. All ages welcome.

$35 Tickets

Friday, November 14 — Join us for an evening with acclaimed singer-songwriters Andrea von Kampen and Emily Scott Robinson  offering an intimate show singing songs of hope and change.

Doors at 6:30pm, show at 7pm. All ages welcome.

$25 Tickets

sffpresents.org

