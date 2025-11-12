Don’t Miss Back-to-Back Shows at The Belfry This Weekend

Join us this Thursday, November 13 and Friday, November 14 for back-to-back shows, good company, and that cozy hometown vibe we know and love.

Thursday, November 13 — Darrell Scott brings heartfelt songwriting, soulful vocals, and masterful instrumentation, weaving Americana, folk, and blues into timeless storytelling.

Doors at 6:30pm, show at 7pm. All ages welcome.

Friday, November 14 — Join us for an evening with acclaimed singer-songwriters Andrea von Kampen and Emily Scott Robinson offering an intimate show singing songs of hope and change.

Doors at 6:30pm, show at 7pm. All ages welcome.

sffpresents.org