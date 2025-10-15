Don’t Miss Out

(Photos courtesy of COCC)

Discover more watercolor techniques in the second class to create texture and depth in your paintings using salt, plastic wrap, spray bottles and masking fluid. No experience is required for the two projects. Watercolor Simplified series builds on techniques and experience. It is recommended the series be taken in order, but not required.

Instructor: Bill Lewis

Friday, October 17

9am-12:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; $79

Saturday, November 15

9am-12:30pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $79

Using the techniques learned in Watercolor Simplified I and 2, you will discover how value and blending are key elements in giving depth and volume to a finished painting. Students will complete a painting 8×10, 9×12 or 11×15 inches. All materials are provided. The Watercolor Simplified courses build on technique and experience. It is recommended that the courses be taken in order, but it is not required.

Instructor: Bill Lewis

Friday, October 24

9am-12:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; $79

Saturday, November 22

9am-12:30pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $79

This four-week art journaling class is designed to guide participants through an expressive, hands-on journey into creative self-discovery using layers of paint, paper, texture and storytelling. Each class builds upon the last, combining guided instruction with personal exploration. Students will complete multiple journal spreads, explore color, texture and meaning, and leave with two unique journals, one expressive and layered, the other portable, with a highly personalized, artistic cover.

Instructor: Nancy Caldwell

Friday, October 31-November 21

9am-12pm (November 21 until 12:30pm)

COCC Bend Campus; $249

Friday, February 6-27

9am-12pm (February 27 until 12:30)

COCC Bend Campus; $249

Unleash your creativity in this hands-on workshop where you’ll craft your own mini-art journal from scratch! In this short yet engaging class, you’ll learn the basics of paper cutting, simple bookbinding techniques and cover design to create a unique, pocket-sized journal. Whether you want to use it for sketching, collage, or daily reflections, this DIY journal will be a personal work of art. No prior experience is needed, just bring your creativity and we’ll provide the materials! Additionally, this course will offer a demonstration on selecting various art supplies to pack and use when traveling with your mini-art journal.

Instructor: Nancy Caldwell

Saturday, November 22

9am-1pm

COCC Bend Campus; $149

