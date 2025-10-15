Don’t Miss Out

(Photos courtesy of COCC)
Watercolor Simplified 2
Discover more watercolor techniques in the second class to create texture and depth in your paintings using salt, plastic wrap, spray bottles and masking fluid. No experience is required for the two projects. Watercolor Simplified series builds on techniques and experience. It is recommended the series be taken in order, but not required.
Instructor: Bill Lewis
Friday, October 17
9am-12:30pm
COCC Bend Campus; $79
Saturday, November 15
9am-12:30pm
COCC Redmond Campus; $79
Watercolor Simplified 3
Using the techniques learned in Watercolor Simplified I and 2, you will discover how value and blending are key elements in giving depth and volume to a finished painting. Students will complete a painting 8×10, 9×12 or 11×15 inches. All materials are provided. The Watercolor Simplified courses build on technique and experience. It is recommended that the courses be taken in order, but it is not required.
Instructor: Bill Lewis
Friday, October 24
9am-12:30pm
COCC Bend Campus; $79
Saturday, November 22
9am-12:30pm
COCC Redmond Campus; $79
Layers of Expression: Art Journaling for Creativity and Reflection
This four-week art journaling class is designed to guide participants through an expressive, hands-on journey into creative self-discovery using layers of paint, paper, texture and storytelling. Each class builds upon the last, combining guided instruction with personal exploration. Students will complete multiple journal spreads, explore color, texture and meaning, and leave with two unique journals, one expressive and layered, the other portable, with a highly personalized, artistic cover.
Instructor: Nancy Caldwell
Friday, October 31-November 21
9am-12pm (November 21 until 12:30pm)
COCC Bend Campus; $249
Friday, February 6-27
9am-12pm (February 27 until 12:30)
COCC Bend Campus; $249
Mini-Art Journal: Cut, Bind and Design
Unleash your creativity in this hands-on workshop where you’ll craft your own mini-art journal from scratch! In this short yet engaging class, you’ll learn the basics of paper cutting, simple bookbinding techniques and cover design to create a unique, pocket-sized journal. Whether you want to use it for sketching, collage, or daily reflections, this DIY journal will be a personal work of art. No prior experience is needed, just bring your creativity and we’ll provide the materials! Additionally, this course will offer a demonstration on selecting various art supplies to pack and use when traveling with your mini-art journal.
Instructor: Nancy Caldwell
Saturday, November 22
9am-1pm
COCC Bend Campus; $149