Engage with Indigenous Voices This Fall

Indigenous Speakers Series

Join Us for Two Inspiring Events

Engage with and gain insight into Indigenous perspectives during the Fall 2025 Indigenous Speakers Series.

Friday, October 24 at High Desert Museum

6:30-7:30pm, doors open 6pm

$5-$20, Members get 20% off

FREE for Tribal members

Harry Slickpoo Jr., a renowned Nez Perce language expert, storyteller and educator, is passionate about revitalizing the nimiipuutimpt (Nez Perce) language. He teaches young and old, shares stories of Nez Perce lifeways online and in the classroom and catalogs the cultural importance of Native languages.

On Friday, October 24, hear from Slickpoo about the cutting-edge collaboration of technology and community leadership that shows how tradition and innovation work together.

Sunday, November 2 at Wille Hall, Coats Campus Center, COCC

1-2:30pm

$5-$15, FREE for Tribal members

Dr. Michelle Jacob (Yakama) emphasizes that understanding Indigenous history must go hand in hand with celebrating the vibrant contributions of Native peoples today. Rooted in Yakama traditions and the wisdom of Elders, her talk will highlight the resilience and brilliance of Indigenous communities while offering a message of hope, love and collective strength to inspire a more connected and compassionate world.

