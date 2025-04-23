Don’t Miss Out!

(Kiahna Allen, Kahmussa Green and Thyreicia Simtustus (Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs) are featured in the short film Pathfinders | Photos by Jessie Sears)

Pathfinders Film Discussion

Hear from young women leaders of Warm Springs

From advocacy to aviation and kayaking, Pathfinders is a short film that explores how Thyreicia Simtustus, Kahmussa Green and Kiahna Allen are finding their own paths in balancing Native and non-Native worlds.

On Friday, April 25, join us for a screening of the short film at this Indigenous Speakers Series program. Director LaRonn Katchia, cinematographer Brutis Baez, and the young leaders from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs featured in the film will take part in an inspiring discussion after the screening.

Indigenous Speakers Series: Pathfinders Film Discussion

Friday, April 25, 6:30-7:30 pm

Doors open at 6pm

$5, Members receive 20% discount; FREE for Tribal members

Natural History Pub on May 5

What can we do to help protect our dark skies?

Light pollution is a growing concern, and one Central Oregon community is working to protect our dark skies: the City of Sisters.

On Monday, May 5, hear from community leaders as they discuss their efforts and what we can do to help. The final Natural History Pub of the season explores how naturally dark skies benefit the health of both nocturnal wildlife and humans.

Natural History Pub: How Sisters is Protecting Central Oregon’s Dark Skies

Monday, May 5, 7-8pm

Doors open at 5:30pm

McMenamins Old St. Francis School

Free. Space is limited. RSVP required.

Birding for Breakfast

Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day

The Museum provides an excellent habitat for migratory bird species but also owls and hawks. Join Museum staff and volunteers at Birding for Breakfast, as we explore the Museum grounds looking for warblers, raptors and other birds on Saturday, May 10.

World Migratory Bird Day is the perfect day to listen, learn and experience nature in the early hours of the day. We’ll see you there!

Birding for Breakfast

Saturday, May 10, 7-9am

$25, Members receive 20% discount

Coffee and light breakfast items provided. Space is limited.

