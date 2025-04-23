Film Event Explores Media Literacy, Societal Resiliency

A collaboration between Central Oregon Community College (COCC) and the Portland-based Civics Learning Project is providing a free documentary screening of Trust Me, a film about the influence of media technology on society, at 3pm on Sunday, April 27, in Wille Hall on the Bend campus.

A panel of local media members, featuring OPB’s bureau chief of Central Oregon Emily Cureton Cook, Source publisher Aaron Switzer and filmmaker Michelle Haynes Alvarado, will lead a discussion afterward. Light refreshments will be served.

Register for this free event at civicslearning.givevirtuous.org/event/trust-me-documentary-screening-with-civics-learning-project.

Recipient of the prestigious Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, the 2021 UNESCO Award for Media Literacy, and many film festival awards, Trust Me explores human nature, information technology, media bias and the need for media literacy to help people trust one another, bring them together and create a more resilient population.

For more information, contact Marcus LeGrand, COCC’s Afrocentric program coordinator, at 541-330-4376 or mlegrand2@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

