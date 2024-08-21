Don’t Miss Prince Again — a Tribute To Prince on September 17 at the Tower

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

The nonprofit Tower Theatre is pleased to host the following rental client, Rock.It Boy Entertainment of America!

Very few artists are more legendary than Prince. When he left us in 2016, millions mourned his untimely passing. However, this iconic multi-instrumental musical savant will never be forgotten. His inimitable musical styling, stage presence, and undeniable genius remain imprinted upon hearts and minds. Prince’s hits smashed the Billboard Charts and created memories for generations. Whether you are a long-time fan or newly acquainted with his catalogue, Prince Again — a Tribute To Prince is your must-see performance. This spot-on tribute delivers such unforgettable hits as Little Red Corvette, 1999, Kiss, Cream, Diamonds & Pearls, I Wanna Be Your Lover, and the hallmark Purple Rain. Prince Again — a Tribute To Prince pays homage to the legend, busting out all his top numbers with perfect dance moves and stagecraft. So, don your Raspberry Beret and get ready to party, revisiting memories and making new ones as this tribute re-creates the sensational spectacle that was Prince!

Prince Again — A Tribute to Prince

Tuesday, September 17 at 7:30pm

