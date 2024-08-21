Dave Matthews Band Brings U.S. Summer Tour to Hayden Homes Amphitheater August 27

(Photo by Sanjay Suchak )

Following a 14-country spring tour of Europe and the U.K., Dave Matthews Band launched an extensive U.S. summer outing on May 22 in Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. The headline run will bring the band back to some of fans’ favorite venues, including Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend on August 27. With the summer tour, Dave Matthews Band will be introducing new sustainability measures as part of its “On The Road To Zero Waste” initiative — a partnership with Live Nation.

Named as a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador in 2019, Dave Matthews Band has a long history of reducing its environmental footprint. This summer, the band is partnering with Live Nation’s operated venues to minimize the concerts’ footprint even further — with the goal to divert at least 90% of fan-generated waste from landfills. Leveraging its existing leading sustainability resources, Live Nation will support the concerts’ goal by providing zero waste green teams, zero waste stations, food donations, waste sorting, composting and the use of minimal single-use plastic. Fans are encouraged to check venue websites for details closer to the tour dates. This year’s continued partnership with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign will bring the total to five million trees planted since DMB teamed up with TNC in 2020 to support reforestation. For additional details, visit dmbtrees.org. Dave Matthews Band will offset carbon emissions for band/fan travel with the assistance of REVERB, who will also produce the tour’s annual eco-village.

Dave Matthews Band has sold a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined and more than 25 million tickets since inception, making them the second largest ticket-seller in history. The band’s new album, Walk Around The Moon, is available at davematthewsband.lnk.to/WalkAroundTheMoon. Pitchfork praised the album’s “tight-knit, tender songs.” Associated Press noted, “Walk Around the Moon is a varied set, with the tracks veering from small and intimate to brassy and political, with a filthy groove propelling Break Free,’ a nostalgia-tinged and brooding Monsters and the band absolutely cooking with The Only Thing.

bendconcerts.com • davematthewsband.com