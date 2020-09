(Jason Isbell | Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

Jason Isbell recently released the recording of his 2019 Les Schwab Amphitheater concert via Bandcamp. It’s fantastic and includes Patterson Hood’s surprise visit as well as Isbell’s encore performances of Outfit and the Rolling Stones’ Can’t You Hear Me Knocking.

Download the recording here: jasonisbell.bandcamp.com.

oldmilldistrict.com