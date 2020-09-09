Coming soon to a screen near you: Tuxes & Tails 2020

(Photo | Courtesy of Humane Society of Central Oregon)

We’re Puttin’ on the Glitz — Virtually!

Mark your calendar to join us on October 3 for our Tuxes & Tails event, where you can help transform an animal’s life. As the world pivots to the virtual world, you can join us for free online for our 15th annual Tuxes & Tails fundraiser ONLINE!

We’ll miss mingling together in person, but we’re excited to open our gala to a wider animal-loving audience. Registrants can bid early on sensational silent auction items, luxurious live auction packages and the lifesaving paddle raise to help abandoned, neglected and abused companion animals in our community.

Join us in the comfort of your home by turning your television on and watching Tuxes & Tails live on Central Oregon Daily News on Saturday, October 3 from 6-7pm. You can also watch and participate online via YouTube. The funds raised will support our mission to strengthen the human-animal bond by advocating and compassionately caring for animals.

This year’s ticket and table purchasers and event sponsors are invited to join us for an exclusive virtual cocktail party with Master Mixologist Sam La Duca from Cascade Culinary Institute. Get into the roaring 20’s mood by mixing 1920’s drinks guided by Sam. Stay tuned for a special message from Sabrina Slusser, HSCO’s Executive Director, and all ticket holders will be entered in a drawing for Tuxes & Tails auction credit.

Don’t miss this fun night helping the animals! Please contact Becky Stock with any questions 541-382-3537.

hsco.org