BEAT Children’s Theatre Brings a Holiday Classic to the Stage

(Joey Maurer (Inset) June Maurer, Owen Cogen, Marley Maidl and Joey Maurer | Photos by Lindsay Russell)

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Deck the halls and trim the tree. The holidays are upon us and what would they be without a Red Ryder air rifle gun and a very stylish lamp?

The beloved and wishful character, Ralphie Parker dreams of the perfect Christmas present, while being reminded that he “might shoot your eye out.” Ralphie’s awkward character spends his time during this classic tale, dodging bullies and navigating life with a cranky father and doting mother. This classic tale takes us through the struggles of childhood, having high hopes and trying to keep your glasses intact. It’s the holiday season and BEAT Children’s Theatre is excited to bring this classic, Jean Shepherd’s, A Christmas Story, to the stage in its first live performance since the beginning of the pandemic.

Director Bree Beal, along with Assistant Director Sierra Kincaid, has taken this heartwarming holiday classic, and created the the same on screen magic on the stage. Based on the quirky and hilarious imagination of Jean Shepherd, this play encompasses all the original well known characters and scenes we know so well.

Fifteen talented BEAT actors have worked meticulously to create and develop their own memorable characters for the play.

Life has it’s struggles, but with family, holiday spirit and some adventures along the way, anything is possible. Join BEAT as we celebrate the holidays with a classic that is sure to leave everyone laughing hysterically, crying, and cheering.

To ensure the highest impossible safety for our actors, crew and audience, the cast will be performing in masks. All audience members will be required to wear masks as well.

For ticket information and COVID updates, visit beatchildrenstheatre.org.

