Dry Canyon Arts Association Receives Grant from Deschutes County’s Arts and Cultural Grant Program

One-hundred eighty-six first-, second- and third-graders at Hugh Hartman Elementary School in Redmond had the unique experience this spring of exploring the world of watercolor with a professional artist.

Thanks to a $3,000 grant awarded by Deschutes County’s Arts and Cultural Grant Program to Dry Canyon Arts Association, Dry Canyon Arts Association (DCAA) facilitated the hiring of professional watercolor artist Angela Mion through Arts for Learning, a nationwide organization that has been working in Central Oregon since 2018.

Mion taught her young students the basics of color theory, the color wheel, and various watercolor techniques. With her help, students became familiar with color through experimentation and then by exploring their own creativity. They used some of the skills they’d learned by creating a watercolor resist (the process of creating a masked surface before inking with watercolors, or any liquid pigment) to tie science with art. Each student explored their creativity even further by creating a piece that embodied a subject they’d been studying in class, such as their study of planets, stars and our solar system. Classroom teachers, actively participating in the process, learned many ways they could integrate art education into what they are already teaching.

Part of DCAA’s mission is to encourage art and culture in Redmond and the surrounding area by providing opportunity and access for all ages to experience and appreciate many forms of art. Lisa Burgher, the principal of Hugh Hartman Elementary School, believes the program was a signature success toward achieving that goal with her young students. And according to Mel Archer, Chair of DCAA, the organization will continue to look for ways to further art education at Hugh Hartman Elementary School and other Redmond schools.

drycanyonarts.org