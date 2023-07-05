Deschutes Public Library In the Know ~ July

Summer with the Library Heats Up!

The long days of summer are here, and that means more time for reading and enjoying fun activities—and earning prizes when you join Summer with the Library! Kids and teens get a book and adults get a custom word poetry magnet set just for signing up. Complete a reading and activity log to get another prize and be entered into the drawing for grand prizes. Be sure to check out our Events guide for a look at all of the great summer programs coming up in July, including our Summer Together Celebrations on 7/22 at Heritage Park in La Pine, 7/26 at Kiwanis Park in Bend, and 7/29 at Village Green Park in Sisters.

Building for the Future: Bond Projects Update

Remodeling of the La Pine and Sisters Libraries is entering the home stretch, with both locations approaching their re-opening early this fall. Stay tuned for information about grand opening celebrations when we have firm dates. While the temporary Sisters Library remains open, the temporary La Pine Library is now closed due to structural damage following a car accident. In Redmond, the footprint of the new library is beginning to take shape, with the building itself opening in fall of 2024 (the temporary Redmond Library is open at 2127 S Hwy 97 in Redmond). In east Bend, designs for the Stevens Ranch Library were recently reviewed, and the Library Board unanimously voted to approve moving forward with the plan. The Stevens Ranch Library features solar panels and materials designed for maximum energy efficiency, which will ensure that the all-electric building meets or exceeds LEED Gold certification standards. Learn more about all bond-funded projects, as well as the years-long vision and planning process, on our website.

Crafty Fun in July for Older Teens and Young Adults

Older teens and young adults are invited to get crafty with us this summer! Visit our website for more information about these upcoming programs, intended for ages 15-25:

Crafternoon Take-Out | July 7, July 21

Upcycled Art Night | July 10, July 28

Teacup Candles | July 13, July 29

Plant Swap | July 15

Frog and Toad Friendship Party for Kids

Kids and their caregivers are invited to join us for a party inspired by iconic amphibious friends Frog and Toad. We will have snacks, do crafts, and make new friends in this relaxed and fun celebration. Follow the links for times and locations:

Sunriver: July 7 | Downtown Bend: July 8 | East Bend: July 13 | Sisters: July 17 | La Pine: July 26

We have a great selection of children’s programming throughout July, so be sure to check out our full web calendar for story times, interactive folk concerts, family yoga, poetry popcorn parties, and more!

Learn to Make Cool Summer Mocktails

Cool, flavorful, and sophisticated non-alcoholic drinks are perfect for entertaining and everyday enjoyment this summer. Join this online-only class on July 17 to learn about the art of making drinks, syrups, infusions, and edible garnishes—all without alcohol. Visit our website to learn more and to register (this session will not be recorded).

Beyond the Books: Explore More with a Discovery Pass

We love books, but we offer so much more! Discovery Pass features passes to local attractions, including the High Desert Museum, the Deschutes Historical Museum, the Oregon Observatory at Sunriver, and the Sunriver Nature Center. You can even check out a Wilderness Pass. To check availability and reserve a pass, log in with your library card number and PIN here.

Resource Spotlight: Book Club Kits

Did you know we have 300+ book club kits available? All you need is a library card and you can check out a kit for your club. Each kit comes with 10-12 copies of the book in a handy carrying tote with a reader’s guide—plus, they can be checked out for up to two months. Explore the vast selection on our website here. Kits are holdable and can be picked up at your library of choice. Be sure to visit our Book Clubs page for more resources for your book club.

