Early Access Last Chance!

(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

There are a variety of volunteer opportunities available during the Summer Festival and throughout the year. Whether you enjoy working with people, shining behind the scenes, or sharing a specific skill, there’s a place for you to be part of making the music happen. Complete the online volunteer form to share your interests!

Mark your calendar for Friday, June 5 at 7pm to enjoy a free concert featuring music from several of this year’s advanced Young Artists Scholarship recipients.

The event is at Community Bible Church at Sunriver. All are invited; tickets are not required. Just show up and be inspired by the future of music!

Sunriver Music Festival is proud to announce the 2026 Poster Artist: Michele Michael. Michele’s 18″ x 24” acrylic on canvas painting, entitled Strawberry Skies, has been custom framed by Eastlake Framing and will be auctioned at the Raise the Baton Fundraising Party on July 18 in Bend.

Ticket sales for the 2026 Summer Festival open for donor tier Friends of the Festival members (giving $100-299) TODAY!

Help make the music happen, plus get the best seats by becoming a member today.

All tickets are on sale to the public on June 1.

As America celebrates 250 years in 2026, we honor one of its greatest gifts to the world: music. The 49th season programming, curated by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell, will feature eclectic works by American composers and more.

The Summer Festival opens August 10 at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall and closes August 20 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend. Featured artists include pianist Michelle Cann, violinists William Hagen and Tessa Lark, bass-baritone Timothy Jones, and the Central Oregon Mastersingers.

Hosted by Maestro Brett Mitchell Featuring Young Artists Scholarship Performers

Tickets on sale now!

Raise the Baton is Sunriver Music Festival’s premier fundraising party of the year. This lively event raises the vital funds for Young Artists Scholarships and the Festival’s world-class concerts. Hosted by Maestro Brett Mitchell and illustrious auctioneer Molly May, the event features conversations with and performances by advanced Young Artists Scholarship recipients. | $150 per person

sunrivermusic.org