Meet Big Richard: Bluegrass’ Fiercest Supergroup

Big Richard is bringing their wildly entertaining blend of powerhouse harmonies, fiery string playing, and delightfully unhinged stage banter to Big Ponderoo!

Since exploding onto the bluegrass scene in 2021, the all-women supergroup has become a festival favorite everywhere from DelFest to NPR’s World Cafe, winning over fans with fiddle-fueled barn burners, sharp songwriting, and their signature chaotic energy.

Catch their sets at the festival on June 26 & 27 and see what all the hype is about.

Thursday, June 25

Performances by Wolf Jett & The Rumble!

All ages event. No wristband required

Bring the whole family and enjoy live performances, interactive art activities, local food vendors, and a great summer night in Sisters.

New in 2026:

Children ages 12 & under enter the festival for free when accompanied by an adult! Discounted tickets for youth ages 13-17 are available.

bigponderoo.com