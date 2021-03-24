Easter Bunny, Toy Buffet & Scavenger Hunt at The Bend Factory Stores April 3 

(Photo | Courtesy of The Bend Factory Stores)

The Bend Factory Stores will host fun, family-friendly Easter activities taking place at the center on Saturday, April 3, the day before Easter Sunday. From 12-2pm, the Easter Bunny will be hopping around the center handing out toy eggs for little ones and posing for photos.

Kids can also follow the bunny trail (chalked bunny prints) to Learning Express and choose toys from Bunny Buffet. The bunny buffet is a fun way for kids to get a personalized Easter basket filled with their choice of the coolest new toys. Simply choose a bucket, and if you fill it with $25+ of toys, you’ll receive the bucket for free personalized with your child’s name.

Parents who want to join in on the fun can watch and follow The Bend Factory Stores Facebook and Instagram Stories (@bendfactorystores) for clues to a couple of special hidden Easter egg prizes around the property.

The mall itself is closed Easter Sunday, but a few stores including Nike and Columbia will be open — please check individual stores for their holiday hours.

bendfactorystores.com