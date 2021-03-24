Native Oregonian Wins Awards for Memoir on Grief

(Book covers | Courtesy of Autumn Toelle-Jackson )

Growing with Grief and Wise Ink Creative Publishing is pleased to announce that Boldly into the Darkness: Living with Loss, Growing with Grief & Holding onto Happiness, by Autumn Toelle-Jackson, has been recognized as a Finalist in the 23rd annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards, Grief/Grieving Category.

As part of its mission to discover, review and share the best books from university and independent publishers, Foreword Magazine, Inc. hosts an annual awards program each year. Finalists represent the best books published in 2020. After more than 2,000 individual titles spread across 55 genres were submitted for consideration, the Finalists were determined by Foreword’s editorial team. “We’re as confident as ever that these Finalists reflect the best of the books that we’ve had the privilege of seeing,” says Managing Editor Michelle Anne Schingler. Winners will be decided by an expert team of booksellers and librarians — representing Foreword’s trade readership — from across the country. The complete list of Finalists can be found at forewordreviews.com/awards/finalists/2020.

In addition to being a Forward INDIES Book of the Year Award Finalist, Boldly into the Darkness: Living with Loss, Growing with Grief & Holding onto Happiness was a recipient of a 2021 Illumination Book Award Silver Medal in the Memoir-Personal Tragedy category. With the motto, “Shining a Light on Exemplary Christian Books,” the Illumination Book Awards honor the year’s best new titles written and published with a Christian worldview. The focus of these book awards is to recognize books that are dedicated to personal development and provide the inspiration people need to address life’s challenges. The complete list of 2021 Illumination Book Award Medalists can be found at illuminationawards.com/17/2021-medalists.

“It is such an honor to have my book be recognized with these awards,” says author Autumn Toelle-Jackson. “I never planned on becoming an author; I just felt driven to share my story in the hopes that it could help someone else in their journey with grief.”

About the author: Autumn Toelle-Jackson has lived a life of love and loss, filled with happiness and marked by tragedy. Labels are too simple, but they do have meaning and they do tell part of her story: wife, widow, mother, survivor. The loss of a husband, a beloved cousin and mentor, her daughter and miscarriages have left scars on her soul and memorial tattoos on her body, but Autumn learned to grow through it all. She found love and reasons to get up each day until those days strung into weeks, then months, then years. Autumn and her family created GrowingwithGrief.com to provide those who are grieving with a place to find community, resources and help.

GrowingWithGrief.com • forewordreviews.com • illuminationawards.com