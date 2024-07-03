Eli Lev in Bend July 17

(Eli Lev)

Rising singer-songwriter Eli Lev is making the world a smaller place, one song at a time. Eli pens lyrics and melodies for everyday enlightenment — songs that resonate because they’re heartfelt, earthy, and offer the wisdom he’s gained through lifelong travel and self-discovery. His latest project, an EP called Present Journey, is inspired by his current life stage as a middle-aged, full time independent musician who is a mobile lifestyle pioneer and international touring artist.

His previous release, The Four Directions Project, imaginatively and intrepidly connects spheres and generations within a body of work that is irresistibly uplifting, emotionally resonant, and down-to-earth. A cross between The Avett Brothers and The Lumineers, Lev has opened for both Shooter Jennings and Lee DeWyze, performed at The Kennedy Center and 9:30 Club in Washington, DC, and toured extensively within the USA as well as abroad.

Eli Lev has performed in Andorra, Arkansas, Arizona, Australia, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, France, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Israel, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New Zealand, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Spain, Tennessee, Texas, United Kingdom, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

“Eli’s original, spirit-filled lyrics become familiar and make you want to join in singing, clapping, and dancing as soon as he starts singing. Sweet voice. Kind soul.” ~ Rhonda Brown

“We’ve chosen Eli Lev as our 2nd GPW for the 35th SAW Mid-Atlantic Songwriting Competition because of its infectious positivity, lyrical ease, and pop sensibility…” ~ Jay Keating (SAW President)

“Eli Lev is the consummate professional and has been one of my top performing artists over the years as venues continue to ask for him back year after year.” ~ Amber Foster (Last Call Entertainment)

“We love working with Eli because he works hard to promote his shows, has an incredibly professional attitude, and is timely in his email replies and sending us the information we need.” ~ The Brindley Brothers (Jammin Java, Union Stage, DC Pie Shop)

See Eli Lev at Silver Moon Brewing on July 27 at 7pm.

eli-lev.com • elilevmusic.bandcamp.com/album/walk-talk-dance-sing